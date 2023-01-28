Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Officers

Photos Submitted/from left to right: Joycelyn Stevenson, James W. Granbery and Andrew W. Byrd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 27, 2023) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), today announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners: Joycelyn Stevenson was elected as Board Chair, James W. Granbery was elected as Vice-Chair, and Andrew W. Byrd was elected Secretary. Joycelyn Stevenson Eis the first African American Woman to hold the position of Board Chair. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.

“The MNAA Board of Commissioners are an integral part of BNA and JWN as they help establish policies not just to ensure we’re meeting the needs of travelers, but that we provide an unmatched experience as a world-class airport,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, “With Chair Stevenson at the helm, I have the utmost confidence that her leadership will help us continue to soar to new heights.”

The seven-member Board of Commissioners, appointed by the Nashville/Davidson County Mayor and confirmed by the Metropolitan Council, governs and sets policies for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. The Board is comprised of three business and finance representatives, two pilot representatives, one engineering representative, and one legal representative. In addition to the newly elected officers, Robert J. Joslin, William H. Freeman, Nancy Sullivan, and Dr. Glenda Glover serve as commissioners.

Joycelyn A. Stevenson, Esq. – Chair

Joycelyn Stevenson was appointed to the MNAA board in 2020 by Mayor John Cooper. She previously served as board secretary and vice chair. She also worked in the role of vice chair of the board’s Diversity Committee, secretary for the Management Committee, and a member of the BNA Vision and Finance Committee. Stevenson, an attorney, is the Nashville office managing shareholder for Littler Mendelson, a law firm with the largest global employment and labor practice. Previously she served as executive director of the Tennessee Bar Association. Prior to her role there, she was a shareholder at Littler Mendelson, P.C. and partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP. She attended Howard University and earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School. Stevenson’s prior board service includes serving as president of the Nashville Bar Association, the Lawyers’ Association for Women-Marion Griffin Chapter, and AgeWell Middle Tennessee.

James (Jimmy) W. Granbery – Vice-Chair

James (Jimmy) Granbery was appointed to the MNAA board in 2018 by then Mayor David Briley and reappointed in 2021 by Mayor John Cooper. His previous roles on the board include chair of the Finance Committee, vice chair of BNA Vision Committee, and a member of the General Aviation/Operations/Planning/Engineering Committee, Audit & Compliance and Management Committee. He is chair of H.G. Hill Company and chair/CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company, LLC. Granbery has long been active in civic and community roles, including as a member of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency board, chair of the Urban Land Institute’s Nashville District, among other leadership positions. Current and past community involvement includes the board leadership with the Nashville Zoo, Martin Methodist College and board chair of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. He earned a BBA from the University of Mississippi.

Andrew W. Byrd – Secretary

Founder and president of TVV Capital, Byrd was nominated to the board by Mayor John Cooper and confirmed by the Metropolitan Council. Mr. Byrd is a 35-year private equity veteran directly responsible for leading the sourcing, financing, acquiring, operating and exiting of more than 33 successful manufacturing enterprises. Prior to founding TVV Capital, Mr. Byrd served as executive vice president, Gen Cap America, Inc., and as president of General Capital Corporation. He also served as an attorney at Donelson, Stokes & Bartholomew, P.A., in Nashville, practicing in tax, corporate and securities areas. Byrd has long been active in the community, including service as Clerk of the Session and Elder at First Presbyterian Church; co-chair Centennial Park Revitalization Plan; director, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens and Fine Arts Center; chairman, Monroe Carrell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, helping to found the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center; and acted as president of the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Byrd earned his B.A. and J.D. degrees from Vanderbilt University and his LL.M degree (taxation) from Georgetown University.

