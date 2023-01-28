ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County Source

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 25, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/19/23 to 01/25/23).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • That 90’s Show is one of this week’s most popular titles, bringing nostalgia back for one of the biggest comedies on TV.
  • Oscar nominated movies are also among the most streamed, with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking spot #3.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. That 90’s Show – Netflix
  3. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  4. The Menu – HBO Max
  5. Yellowstone – Paramount +
  6. The Banshee of Inisherin – HBO Max
  7. The Pale Blue Eyes – Netflix
  8. The White Lotus – HBO Max
  9. Mayfair Witches – AMC+
  10. Glass Onion:A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9

If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
webnewsobserver.com

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know

“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Glamour

Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023

Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
Popculture

Hit Netflix Show Was the Most Streamed TV Series of 2022

Americans are streaming more than ever, and the list of the most-streamed shows from 2022 makes it clear that Netflix continues to dominate the industry. Stranger Things was by far the most-streamed show during 2022, according to Nielsen's report on American streaming habits. According to Nielsen, Americans streamed a combined...
Collider

'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality

The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Decider.com

Is ‘Infinity Pool’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Less than one week after it shocked Sundance Festival attendees, Brandon Cronenberg‘s NC-17 horror movie Infinity Pool is making its way to a theater near you. Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth, the explicit film follows a vacationing couple as they venture outside of their resort, where they are met with “violence, hedonism and untold horror.” Eventually, they are convicted of a crime and must choose whether they will be killed or watch themselves die instead.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title

That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
wegotthiscovered.com

The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order

Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Popculture

Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2023

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in February 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come February, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
WISCONSIN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ on Netflix, a Curiously Creepy Anthology Series That Draws From a Wealth of Stories

Horror legend Junji Ito has seen his various works adapted over the years into a variety of different forms: feature-length films, coloring books, and an anime series. Unfortunately, said anime series wasn’t representative of the best the industry could muster for the man who brought us Uzumaki, Gyo,em>, and Tomie. Now, the master horror artist’s works are back once more in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. With improved animation, a wide range of stories, and better direction, this series aims to give some of Ito’s best the adaptations they deserve. The verdict? It’s a far better job than the previous group did considering this is the equivalent of Disney to American animation for the Japanese horror genre, but it could still use a bit more oomph.
