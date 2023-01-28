ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Glencliff Educator and Coach Honored by TSSAA for Distinguished Service

By Andrea Hinds
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kffyL_0kUHo09J00

For much of his youth, Roosevelt Sanders never gave much thought to attending college.

It was the late-1970s in Nashville, and Sanders knew his parents were sacrificing to all lengths simply to provide for their family.

Then, Sanders started playing basketball. He got good. He stayed on task in the classroom, so much so that one of his teachers encouraged him to keep up his academics and pursue athletics as a means to continuing his education.

Sanders took the words to heart, and he took advantage, plus made his own breaks, along the way.

The result? He’s closing in on four decades of service to Metro Nashville Public Schools. And the former TSSAA High School Athletic Director of the Year is once again being honored for his selfless service, this time as a 2022-23 Distinguished Service Award winner.

“To be honest, when I was in high school and in thinking back, I wanted to graduate and didn’t have a lot of aspirations of going to college because I knew my parents couldn’t afford it,” said Sanders, now Metro Nashville’s Athletics Director for all elementary and middle schools in the system. “My skill level in playing basketball didn’t really start till 10th grade, and when I was a senior, my skill level was still developing. But a few people took interest in me, my English teacher back then, asked me what I would do after high school. She took a vast interest in trying to guide and direct me. And she said my education could be paid for with a scholarship if I inquired and worked hard enough.

“Nothing happens by chance, the Lord has me here for a reason. What I have, He gave me. Where I am, He brought me, and what I know, He taught me.”

Sanders has taken his life lessons – honed from graduation at Nashville’s Glencliff High School, then junior college for hoops at John C. Calhoun in Alabama, which paved the way to finish his career at Austin Peay State University – and poured them back into the only home he’s ever known.

Sanders capped his education at Austin Peay in 1982, accepted a teaching position at his high school alma mater in 1984 and hasn’t looked back.

“I didn’t sub or teach at any other school,” Sanders said. “I knew I wanted to go back into education and coach. I just felt that desire to want to coach and help young people. I got the only position available at Glencliff, and I felt like this is where I’m supposed to be, what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Sanders had an extended run at Glencliff that included his work as a teacher as well as a coach in basketball, track and cross country before he transitioned into an administrative role as an assistant principal and athletics director at the school.

His exemplary work there saw Sanders afforded the opportunity in 2010 to take over the athletics director’s role for all of the system’s high schools. Among the changes Sanders helped usher in for the system were the ability for sixth-graders to join their respective middle school’s athletics teams and to revamp the pay structure for coaches in postseason settings at the high school level with tier pay and incentives for advancement beyond the regular season in their respective sports.

Since taking over the elementary and middle school position, Sanders has continued to help grow athletics among Music City’s youth.

“Now is an exciting time because we are putting sports programs and activities into our elementary schools,” said Sanders. “We just had our inaugural season with boys’ and girls’ cross country and more than 35 schools participated.

“In the spring, we’re hoping for boys’ and girls’ co-ed soccer and then looking at expanding next year.”

It all has Sanders energized, even as he forges into his sixth decade in Nashville schools since his time as a student, teacher and now long-running administrator. He just told his wife, Sherleta, as much in recent days.

“My wife and I talked about it this weekend,” said Sanders, whose children – sons, Andre and Aaron; daughter, Alexandria – all graduated from Nashville schools. “I wouldn’t continue if I didn’t love what I was doing and didn’t think we were making a difference. The change to elementary and middle schools has given me a new energy, kind of been a booster. You have to love what you do, have to have passion in whatever area, teachers, administrators, coaches all.

“My wife and I walk around different parts of the city, and no matter where we go, 38 years in the system, some person comes up from the past and says, ‘Hey, you were my principal, teacher, coach.’ They’re always wanting to let you know how they’re doing now. Because some of them starting out didn’t seem to have a bright future, but now they want to let you know they’re doing good.”

TSSAA proudly salutes Roosevelt Sanders for his contributions to education-based athletics and student athletes in Tennessee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Tennessee’s Outstanding Fairs Honored

Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention held Jan. 19-21, 2023 in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Forty-nine fairs received...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Joanne Elaine Hubbard

Joanne Elaine Hubbard, age 79, of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was born on May 27, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John Edward Subject and Helen May Cox. Joanne lived life to her fullest. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, and could cook anything...
OLD HICKORY, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Frances Mannion Johnson

Mary Frances Mannion Johnson passed away early on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nashville’s St. Thomas Hospital. She had fallen and broken her hip on Saturday, had surgery Sunday, and then a stroke on Monday morning. After each setback, she bounced back as usual, with a smile on her face. But in the wee hours of Tuesday, her body gave out, and her soul headed to a greater place.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Rauschenberger

Barbara Jean Rauschenberger born August 3, 1940, died January 26, 2023 after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She is preceded in death by her parents Ennis and Ruby Rauschenberger and sister Mary Ann who died in infancy prior to Barbara’s birth. Barbara attended Tennessee Tech and East...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

National Youth Leadership Council to Host the Annual National Service-Learning Conference

The National Youth Leadership Council, in partnership with Volunteer Tennessee the Tennessee Afterschool Network, and United Way Tennessee are honored to host the Annual National Service-Learning Conference, now in its 34th year. Join us April 2-5, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee for learning, inspiration and connection!. This conference is more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: David ‘Mr. Dave’ Eugene Spencer

David ‘Mr. Dave’ Eugene Spencer, age 80 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Dave was known as “Mr. Dave” by many who knew him. He served his country in the United States Army where he was once named “Soldier of the Month” and was a very proud Veteran. He was a blessing to everyone he met. He was a “gentle giant” and a compassionate and kindhearted man who never met a stranger.
OLD HICKORY, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Jennifer ‘Meghan’ Vanatta

Jennifer “Meghan” Vanatta, age 33 of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home. Jennifer was born on March 20, 1989 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late James Timothy Vanatta and Gwendolyn Robin Vanatta Delplane. She was employed with Kroger as an assistant manager. Meghan...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia Central roars past Spring Hill in McDonald's Shootout

Columbia Central broke open its McDonald’s Shootout contest Saturday against visiting Spring HIll with a decisive third quarter en route to an 81-46 decision. “When everybody is on the same page and everybody steps up, this is the result you get,” Lady Lions coach Megan Moore – a Spring Hill graduate – said after Central won for the third straight time in the series and improved to 11-10 on the year.
SPRING HILL, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Patricia Jenkins Armstrong

Mrs. Patricia Jenkins Armstrong, age 79 of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed peacefully from this life to her Heavenly home on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on February 8, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jennie (Flowers) Jenkins and...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for a spot in the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The judging panel will include Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Nashville-based recording artist and former NBC “The Voice” Finalist, Patrick Thomas.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Daycare worker investigation

A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for the family of Tyre Nichols is calling for special police units...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy