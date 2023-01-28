Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: A Message to Pasadena Police Officers
Tyre Nichols by five Black Memphis police officers was released. The 29-year-old had been living with his parents in Memphis since the pandemic. Officers pulled over Nichols due to “reckless driving,” according to Memphis police reports, what came next is damn near impossible to watch and has been condemned by law enforcement officers around the country.
LAPD: 2 Victims of Beverly Crest Shooting Remain in Critical Condition
Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Kern County authorities react to Tyre Nichols' death, Memphis Police Department
Many law enforcement agencies posted responses to the actions of the Memphis Police Department following the release of police bodycam footage capturing the assault of Tyre Nichols.
Tesla driver accused in L.A. road rage attacks arrested
A Tesla driver accused of attacking motorists with a pipe in at least two road rage incidents in Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities announced Monday. Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was taken into custody Sunday evening by the California Highway Patrol. He was being held on $5 million bail. Police say Radimak is responsible for at […]
Arvin Police Department responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
More leaders from the community in Kern are speaking out against the actions of the former officers in Memphis involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
Man shot to death in downtown L.A. residential high-rise
A man was shot to death at a luxury residential high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said today. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Chief Reacts to Video Depicting Fatal Memphis Police Beating of Black Man
Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris reacted Friday night after graphic video was released in Tennessee of the fatal beating of a Black man by police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis. The victim, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, succumbed to his injuries three days later. Five Black police officers...
Alhambra honors hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
A week after the slaying of 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, the neighboring city of Alhambra held a daylong Lunar New Year festival Sunday, including a special ceremony honoring the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman. Brandon Tsay, 26, received a “medal of courage” from the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Doctor Accused of Driving His Family Off Cliff Released From Hospital, Arrested
A Pasadena doctor accused of deliberately driving a car with his wife and two children inside off a Northern California cliff on Jan. 2 was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse immediately after he was released from hospital, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
foxla.com
Man found dead inside upscale high-rise in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation following a shooting at an upscale high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Sunday night. LAPD officers were called to the building located at the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a...
Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored
Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
Man killed during possible shootout at downtown L.A. high-rise apartment: Police
A man was found shot to death at a luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night and police said he might have been killed during a possible shootout inside a unit. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 1000 W. 8th St., Los Angeles police officials told KTLA. Responding officers found a […]
2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
Shots fired at Calabasas Commons
Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at the Calabasas Commons. LASD rushed to the popular shopping center just outside of Malibu at 5:45 after getting numerous calls reporting the sound of gunfire heard in the area. An LASD watch commander told the Malibu Times that bullet casings were discovered […] The post Shots fired at Calabasas Commons appeared first on The Malibu Times.
thedowneypatriot.com
3 area Walmarts evacuated after reports of armed intruders
SANTA FE SPRINGS — A trio of Los Angeles County Walmarts have been the subject of reported armed intruders over the last 24 hours, including one Sunday in Santa Fe Springs that was evacuated as a result. Whittier police responded to reports of a man with a gun and...
Demonstrators Clash with LAPD After Video Release of Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Los Angeles Friday evening protesting outrage over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police… Read more "Demonstrators Clash with LAPD After Video Release of Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols"
foxla.com
Anaheim man found dead in street; homicide investigation underway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Anaheim after a man was found dead in the middle of a street. It happened Thursday around 7:21 a.m., according to police. The victim, 31-year-old Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez of Anaheim, was found unresponsive on East Street south of SR-91. He was...
Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins
Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
Comments / 2