kicks96news.com
Alarms, A Vehicle Burglary and an No Injury Accident in Leake
5:19 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy 35. 5:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving an unruly teenager on Hwy 35 S. 9:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residential alarm on...
WAPT
Multiple vehicles crash on University Boulevard
Multiple vehicles wrecked Sunday afternoon on University Boulevard in Jackson. According to witnesses, one of the vehicles lost control, causing five other vehicles to crash into each other at the intersection of Bishop Sr. Chambers Drive. When 16 WAPT arrived on the scene, crews were towing an SUV and a...
WAPT
Fire destroys 6K-square-foot house near reservoir
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A 6,000-square-foot home near the reservoir was destroyed by a fire early Monday. The fire on Fannin Landing Circle was reported about 2 a.m. and was under control by about 5 a.m., reservoir fire officials said. Firefighters said it was fully involved when they arrived at the scene.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes and Unknown Trouble in Leake
1:23 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about unknown trouble at a trailer on Hwy 35. 7:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Mill Road. 11:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road. 2:35 p.m....
breezynews.com
Shots Fired into a Door and an Alleged Thief Held at Gunpoint in Attala
7:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Tipton Street. 8:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on the report of a card skimmer at the ATM at Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. 9:12 a.m. – Attala Law Enforcement was asked to...
WAPT
Driver killed when vehicle collides with tree in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A man was killed Sunday when a 1992 Blazer he was driving crashed into a tree. Trooper First Class Darnika Mayfield said the crash happened about 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dun Drive in Rankin County. The Blazer was traveling southbound when it ran...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Man For Burglarizing Home
Jackson Police have made an arrest for a burglary that happened in Jackson on Friday, January 27. The incident happened at a home on 5329 Cedar Park Drive.
Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
WTOK-TV
Fatal accident in Kemper County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
WAPT
Large sinkhole poses safety issue for a south Jackson neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. — A sinkhole that is being called large enough for someone to fall into is causing unrest for south Jackson residents. “Somebody need to come do something about this. It’s dangerous, that’s very deep,” said Meadow Lane resident Krystal Nichols. The sinkhole has sat...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
WAPT
Burned out home proving to be eyesore for residents, young students
Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants a neighborhood eyesore dealt with. A home on Hume Street off Bailey Avenue partially burned down, and neighbors said there has been an unpleasant view for months. People have been dumping tires, trash and other things at the site. The home is a short...
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Wanted, Four Arrested in Byram Business Burglary Investigation
On Friday, January 13, and Monday, January 17, officers of the Byram Police Department were called to 6017 I-55 Frontage Road the business of AAA Powersports regarding a business burglary. The business owner reported the theft of five (5) dirt bikes, a firearm, and a safe containing cash during the...
WAPT
3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate
UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
WTOK-TV
Inmate death under investigation
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House
Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
