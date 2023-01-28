ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Machesney Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Co-op repeats as NIC-10 wrestling champion

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere Co-op claimed its second straight NIC-10 team wrestling championship Saturday at Harlem High School. Belvidere Co-op claimed six individual championships to narrowly edge Hononegah by 10.5 points in the team standings. Hononegah had four individual champions. Harlem finished in third place. NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS (2022-23)1. Belvidere (Co-op) 212.52. Hononegah 202.03. Harlem […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ January 27, 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime’ from Friday night, January 27. Highlights include the big Boylan at Auburn game. Plus, Guilford knocking off Harlem to hang on to first place. Also, Rockford East and the Rockford Lutheran boys getting back on track after losses earlier in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side

The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran wins battle against Lisle Sr. and battle of the Weber coaching brothers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers. Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds 2nd Annual ‘Hot Chocolate Crawl’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some people stayed inside during Saturday’s snowstorm, but others went out to warm up with some hot cocoa. The 2nd Annual “Hot Chocolate Crawl” was held throughout the day at Rockford’s North End. Participants could go to the businesses on N. Main Street for shopping specials, the event’s mug and tumbler […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Starting Tuesday, restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and creative carry-out. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Community members can […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working

In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born. From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin. “As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam...
MADISON, WI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Glenview, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
Channel 3000

Madison snow emergency to remain in effect Monday night

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's snow emergency will remain in effect Monday night, officials said, as crews continue to clean up after last week's storm. Alternate side parking rules are in effect for all residents, including those in the Snow Emergency Zone, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and off-street parking is recommended.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

