ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
kmmo.com

MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Pen City Current

Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth

CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop

CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
CARTHAGE, IL
khqa.com

Quincy student brings unloaded airsoft gun on bus

QUINCY, IL — Quincy police were called Friday afternoon after learning that a Baldwin Elementary student had an unloaded airsoft gun on a bus. In a statement from Quincy Public Schools: "Please know the student did not make any threats, and we do not believe anyone was in danger. At Quincy Public Schools, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority and therefore want to inform all of our QPS families of this incident because it's important to be honest and transparent with parents. We also want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and our school code."
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
HANNIBAL, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother

A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
khqa.com

Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
HANNIBAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fifteen QHS students to participate as Illinois All-State musicians at Illinois Music Educators Association Convention

QUINCY — More than 10,000 students from elementary, junior high and high schools around Illinois participated in a virtual audition process in 2022. Of those auditions, more than 7,000 students were selected to participate in district festivals celebrating student musicians in bands, orchestras, choruses and jazz ensembles. Students in...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy