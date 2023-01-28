QUINCY, IL — Quincy police were called Friday afternoon after learning that a Baldwin Elementary student had an unloaded airsoft gun on a bus. In a statement from Quincy Public Schools: "Please know the student did not make any threats, and we do not believe anyone was in danger. At Quincy Public Schools, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority and therefore want to inform all of our QPS families of this incident because it's important to be honest and transparent with parents. We also want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and our school code."

QUINCY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO