KBUR
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
Pen City Current
Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth
CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
muddyrivernews.com
Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
khqa.com
Quincy student brings unloaded airsoft gun on bus
QUINCY, IL — Quincy police were called Friday afternoon after learning that a Baldwin Elementary student had an unloaded airsoft gun on a bus. In a statement from Quincy Public Schools: "Please know the student did not make any threats, and we do not believe anyone was in danger. At Quincy Public Schools, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority and therefore want to inform all of our QPS families of this incident because it's important to be honest and transparent with parents. We also want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and our school code."
khqa.com
Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
muddyrivernews.com
Drakes Steak and Ale in Hannibal: the restaurant business has changed since COVID
HANNIBAL, Mo. — If you’ve ever hoped to meet Drake from Drakes Steak and Ale it might not be who you would expect. That’s because it’s a duck. The name was sparked by a love of wildlife. “We get asked all the time who Drake is...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony
QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
muddyrivernews.com
Fifteen QHS students to participate as Illinois All-State musicians at Illinois Music Educators Association Convention
QUINCY — More than 10,000 students from elementary, junior high and high schools around Illinois participated in a virtual audition process in 2022. Of those auditions, more than 7,000 students were selected to participate in district festivals celebrating student musicians in bands, orchestras, choruses and jazz ensembles. Students in...
