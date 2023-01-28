SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Pioneer Valley High School Junior Kaleolani 'Kale' Ilac was granted his wish of becoming a diplomat for a day when Make-A-Wish Foundation took him and his family to the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“My wish to go to New York and the UN has served as a source of hope for me throughout my battle with cancer,’’ Ilac said.

The junior was diagnosed with cancer in his right eye last January and has been on chemotherapy for a year, but that long road to New York is just the beginning for the high school student.

“Now that I have had my wish granted and lived out that dream, the trip serves as an inspiration towards my future aspirations and for that I will be eternally grateful,’’ Ilac explained.

The trip began with a greeting from members of the Department of Safety and Security. Next, Kale visited with the Director of the Outreach Division in the Department of Global Communications inside of the Security Council consultation room.

Kale was later able to meet with the Ambassador of France among other members of the global diplomatic organization.

Ilac was joined by his father and PVHS Assistant Principal Kevin Ilac, his mother Robin, a GUSD eighth grade Social Science teacher and his brother Kainoa.

“I just want to thank everyone at Make-A-Wish and the United Nations Outreach Team for providing my son with one of the most memorable days of his young life and for giving him a spark of hope and inspiration to hold on to while fighting this diagnosis,’’ Kevin Ilac said.

The post PVHS junior has Make-A-Wish dream fulfilled with visit to United Nations headquarters appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .