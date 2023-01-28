Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LAPD: Man arrested in theft of French bulldogs from owner at gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said.
KTLA.com
Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice
Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
Man shot to death in downtown L.A. residential high-rise
A man was shot to death at a luxury residential high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said today. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street.
foxla.com
Man found dead inside upscale high-rise in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation following a shooting at an upscale high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Sunday night. LAPD officers were called to the building located at the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a...
Tesla driver accused in L.A. road rage attacks arrested
A Tesla driver accused of attacking motorists with a pipe in at least two road rage incidents in Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities announced Monday. Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was taken into custody Sunday evening by the California Highway Patrol. He was being held on $5 million bail. Police say Radimak is responsible for at […]
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Man killed during possible shootout at downtown L.A. high-rise apartment: Police
A man was found shot to death at a luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night and police said he might have been killed during a possible shootout inside a unit. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 1000 W. 8th St., Los Angeles police officials told KTLA. Responding officers found a […]
mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
foxla.com
California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
foxla.com
DTLA churro vendor Angeles Rodriguez killed in suspected DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - The community is mourning a beloved street food vendor who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while she was on her way to work. Angeles Rodriguez, who was known for selling churros in the downtown Los Angeles area, was killed in a suspected DUI crash that happened the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22, according to family members. Rodriguez died at the scene.
pasadenanow.com
Three Major Crime Cases Go to Court in Pasadena This Week
This week, three Pasadena-related court cases are scheduled to forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. Preliminary Hearing Date Setting for Sadarius Lawson. Sadarius Lawson, 27, of Los Angeles, is charged...
Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins
Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored
Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
SFGate
Tesla driver in Devil's Slide crash faces 3 counts of attempted murder
A Pasadena man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly driving his Tesla off a cliff at Devil's Slide earlier this month, prosecutors said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice on three counts of attempted murder, San Mateo County District Attorney Steven Wagstaffe said.
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
thedowneypatriot.com
3 area Walmarts evacuated after reports of armed intruders
SANTA FE SPRINGS — A trio of Los Angeles County Walmarts have been the subject of reported armed intruders over the last 24 hours, including one Sunday in Santa Fe Springs that was evacuated as a result. Whittier police responded to reports of a man with a gun and...
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA Area
An assault with a deadly weapon suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a brief vehicle pursuit through East LA and ended in Montebello Sunday afternoon. It started in East LA when a suspect in a blue expedition took LASD East LA deputies on a chase through surface streets when it jump on the the SB I-5 Fwy in Boyle heights.
