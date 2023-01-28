ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice

Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
Man found dead inside upscale high-rise in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation following a shooting at an upscale high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Sunday night. LAPD officers were called to the building located at the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a...
Tesla driver accused in L.A. road rage attacks arrested

A Tesla driver accused of attacking motorists with a pipe in at least two road rage incidents in Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities announced Monday. Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was taken into custody Sunday evening by the California Highway Patrol. He was being held on $5 million bail. Police say Radimak is responsible for at […]
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
DTLA churro vendor Angeles Rodriguez killed in suspected DUI crash

LOS ANGELES - The community is mourning a beloved street food vendor who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while she was on her way to work. Angeles Rodriguez, who was known for selling churros in the downtown Los Angeles area, was killed in a suspected DUI crash that happened the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22, according to family members. Rodriguez died at the scene.
Three Major Crime Cases Go to Court in Pasadena This Week

This week, three Pasadena-related court cases are scheduled to forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. Preliminary Hearing Date Setting for Sadarius Lawson. Sadarius Lawson, 27, of Los Angeles, is charged...
Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins

Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored

Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
Tesla driver in Devil's Slide crash faces 3 counts of attempted murder

A Pasadena man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly driving his Tesla off a cliff at Devil's Slide earlier this month, prosecutors said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the San Mateo County Hall of Justice on three counts of attempted murder, San Mateo County District Attorney Steven Wagstaffe said.
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
