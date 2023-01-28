ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Ross Robertson scores 1,000th point in SoBos win against Schaumburg Christian

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frajn_0kUHkorQ00

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–South Beloit sophomore Ross Robertson became the youngest player in school history to reach 1,000 career points Friday night. He led the SoBos to a resounding 66-20 win over Schaumburg Christian.

The 6-8 Roberston came into the game needing 14 points to reach the milestone total. He scored 21, and he also hauled in 18 rebounds.

For highlights of the historic basket and more watch the media player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran wins battle against Lisle Sr. and battle of the Weber coaching brothers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers. Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ January 27, 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime’ from Friday night, January 27. Highlights include the big Boylan at Auburn game. Plus, Guilford knocking off Harlem to hang on to first place. Also, Rockford East and the Rockford Lutheran boys getting back on track after losses earlier in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tinley Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hillcrest High School basketball team will have a game with Tinley Park High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TINLEY PARK, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Glenview, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Rolling Meadows High School basketball team will have a game with Glenbrook South High School on January 28, 2023, 22:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who won one Stanley Cup and was a 12-time All-Star who played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers, has died according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. No cause of death was given. The NHL Alumni Association announced his death Monday. The Hockey Hall […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy