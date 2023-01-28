Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
WIFR
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
Tri-City Herald
Creepy fish ‘outta the depths from hell’ washes up on Texas shore. What is it?
It’s not a sandworm from “Tremors” or “Beetlejuice” found washed up along a Texas shore, but rather a real fish with some creepy characteristics. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos of the sea creature on the Facebook group Bolivar Beachcombers, used by beach visitors at Galveston Bay to share their findings.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
America’s Feral Hog Problem Started With Only… 13 Pigs?
If you live in the South, and a quickly growing number of other regions, there is a nuisance animal that is almost impossible to ignore. According to a 2020 report by Texas Parks & Wildlife, the population of wild hogs in the United States grew from 2.4 million to 6.9 million, just between 1982 and 2016. It continues to grow at high rates (18-21% per year) due to a “high reproduction rate, generalist diet, and lack of natural predators.” In the same time frame, feral hogs have expanded their range from 18 states to 35.
Researchers find invasive airbreathing, frog-hunting fish along Florida’s Gulf Coast
A pond in Manatee County was recently home to nearly 400 invasive fish known for their large size, their ability to survive in harsh environments and their “highly aggressive nature.”. Oh, and they can also hunt on land. It’s the first time on record researchers documented a population of...
The 5 Best States for a Hog Hunting Adventure
Wild hogs have inhabited North America since the middle of the 16th century. Brought over as domestic stock by early settlers, America’s earliest farm pigs escaped their enclosures and became feral in no time. The invasive and ecologically destructive species was bolstered even further with the introduction of Eurasian wild boars for recreational hunting in the early part of the 20th century. Since then, pig populations have multiplied rapidly across a wide swath of territory that stretches from the deep South, across parts of the lower Midwest, and all the way into California.
This 230 Pound Monster of a Nile Perch was Caught in One of the Largest Man Made Lakes in the World
Not only is the River Nile the longest river in Africa but also in the entire world. It is an astonishing 4,132 miles long and runs through 11 countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt.
Young Hunter Bags Incredible Leucistic Teal in Florida
Twenty-year-old Matthew Dalton recently bagged the trophy of duck of a lifetime. Dalton, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, had traveled with three friends to freelance in central Florida earlier this season. They were scouting a big lake in the afternoon for their first hunt the next morning—when Dalton spotted a white bird among a raft of coots.
Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023
The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?
Before the fur trade drove them to near extinction, sea otters once roamed the waters of North America from Alaska to Baja California. Now a non-profit conservation group wants to see them brought back, and say the otters could help restore the region’s crucial but decimated kelp forests. The...
This Western Pennsylvania Cryptid is Supposedly the Ugliest Animal in the World
Have you ever seen this thing?
A Modern-Day Dinosaur Resembling a Stingray with a Chainsaw on its Face Gives Fisherman the Shock of His Life
Although shark-like in appearance, the smalltooth sawfish is actually a ray possessing gills with mouths located underneath their bodies. They are endangered fish due to habitat loss which is found in the tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean as well as estuaries.
Massive Gator Plops Down Right On Top Of Georgia Hunter’s Corn Pile – Almost A Mile Away From The River
Does a gator sh*t in the woods? I guess so… Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance… And sure enough, it’s the biggest alligator you’ve ever seen before in […] The post Massive Gator Plops Down Right On Top Of Georgia Hunter’s Corn Pile – Almost A Mile Away From The River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
ScienceBlog.com
New Species of Deep-Sea Fish Discovered off Costa Rica
A team of researchers led by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has discovered a new species of fish—a member of the eelpout family—that lives in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica. The newly identified species, Pyrolycus jaco, is the first fish species to be...
NBC San Diego
The Great Escape: Red Panda Breaks Out of San Diego Zoo Enclosure
Babmboo connoisseur. Professional napper. Master charmer. Now, a red panda at the San Diego zoo can add escape artist to its resume. Officials for the zoo said a female red panda escaped from her enclosure at the Zoo's Panda Canyon Sunday by climbing into a tree next to her habitat.
Moving Species Emerges As Last Resort As Climate Warms
Editor’s note: This story was written by AP journalists Christina Larson and Matthew Brown. In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered...
