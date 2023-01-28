Does a gator sh*t in the woods? I guess so… Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance… And sure enough, it’s the biggest alligator you’ve ever seen before in […] The post Massive Gator Plops Down Right On Top Of Georgia Hunter’s Corn Pile – Almost A Mile Away From The River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MACON, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO