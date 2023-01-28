ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space

Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
WIFR

Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
Whiskey Riff

America’s Feral Hog Problem Started With Only… 13 Pigs?

If you live in the South, and a quickly growing number of other regions, there is a nuisance animal that is almost impossible to ignore. According to a 2020 report by Texas Parks & Wildlife, the population of wild hogs in the United States grew from 2.4 million to 6.9 million, just between 1982 and 2016. It continues to grow at high rates (18-21% per year) due to a “high reproduction rate, generalist diet, and lack of natural predators.” In the same time frame, feral hogs have expanded their range from 18 states to 35.
Field & Stream

The 5 Best States for a Hog Hunting Adventure

Wild hogs have inhabited North America since the middle of the 16th century. Brought over as domestic stock by early settlers, America’s earliest farm pigs escaped their enclosures and became feral in no time. The invasive and ecologically destructive species was bolstered even further with the introduction of Eurasian wild boars for recreational hunting in the early part of the 20th century. Since then, pig populations have multiplied rapidly across a wide swath of territory that stretches from the deep South, across parts of the lower Midwest, and all the way into California.
Field & Stream

Young Hunter Bags Incredible Leucistic Teal in Florida

Twenty-year-old Matthew Dalton recently bagged the trophy of duck of a lifetime. Dalton, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, had traveled with three friends to freelance in central Florida earlier this season. They were scouting a big lake in the afternoon for their first hunt the next morning—when Dalton spotted a white bird among a raft of coots.
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
Whiskey Riff

Massive Gator Plops Down Right On Top Of Georgia Hunter’s Corn Pile – Almost A Mile Away From The River

Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can't find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance… And sure enough, it's the biggest alligator you've ever seen before in
Whiskey Riff

Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
ScienceBlog.com

New Species of Deep-Sea Fish Discovered off Costa Rica

A team of researchers led by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has discovered a new species of fish—a member of the eelpout family—that lives in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica. The newly identified species, Pyrolycus jaco, is the first fish species to be...
NBC San Diego

The Great Escape: Red Panda Breaks Out of San Diego Zoo Enclosure

Babmboo connoisseur. Professional napper. Master charmer. Now, a red panda at the San Diego zoo can add escape artist to its resume. Officials for the zoo said a female red panda escaped from her enclosure at the Zoo's Panda Canyon Sunday by climbing into a tree next to her habitat.
