drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
kotatv.com
Saddle Bronc riders take over Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day two of Rodeo Rapid City did not disappoint as some of the best saddle bronc riders in the world took center stage. Ben Burns has highlights from the night.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the competition for fastest Sheep Shearer during Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D.–With Monday being All American Sheep Day the National Sheep Shearing Championships took place alongside the National Sheep Dog Trials. Sheep shearers from across the country gathered at the Kjerstad Event Center to see who could trim a sheep the fastest. Beginners, intermediates and professionals competed for the fastest shearer title. In two categories; machine shearing and blade shearing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
heritagedaily.com
The hidden chamber at Mount Rushmore
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore, featuring the figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Located in the Black Hills near Keystone, South Dakota, United States, the concept for the Mount Rushmore National Memorial was...
KELOLAND TV
Two Rapid City schools secured following reported handgun nearby
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are searching for an individual with a handgun. On Friday, North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed on secure status following a report of an individual walking near the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Police have yet to locate the...
newscenter1.tv
Parking and access adjusted as two major projects begin in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public about two major projects that are beginning construction Monday and will include adjustments to parking and access. Downtown Parking Structure. Effective Monday, and until further notice, contractors will be working on the south side of the first and...
newscenter1.tv
Four things to know about Monument Health’s Special Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Anyone can kick up some dirt Saturday at Monument Health’s Special Rodeo. The free event is accommodating to individuals with disabilities of all ages. This Special Rodeo will also be the first year that the Suncatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy (TRA) will help out with the event and bring in some animals.
KEVN
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
newscenter1.tv
“Rodeo is for everyone”: Monument Health holds Special Rodeo for participants of all ages with disabilities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Special Rodeo held by Monument Health provides different rodeo activities that accommodate to individuals of all ages with disabilities. Activities at the rodeo included face painting, dummy roping, stick-horse barrel racing, animals to pet and a bucking barrel. Volunteers:. Each participant paired up with...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this home in Rapid City that mixes old school charm with modern luxury
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A little bit of history mixed with modern-day comforts. This fantastic home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two full baths and one half bath). On the main floor the large living room has nine foot coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and a fabulous fireplace. All of this flows into a formal dining room with the original crystal chandelier, custom crown molding, and curved glass windows.
KEVN
Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
newscenter1.tv
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
newscenter1.tv
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
newscenter1.tv
Despite the cold and snow, over 60 people turned out for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About 60 people turned out despite the cold and snow for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023, which was hosted by Elevate Rapid City and held at Western Dakota Tech. After officials introduced themselves and some of their bills or concerns, the...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this beautiful home in Piedmont, that has a kitchen that would make even Gordon Ramsay jealous!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Ok, before I tell you all about this place, please check the photo gallery. You’ll know when you get to it. Yup! That’s totally a Dr. Pepper machine! Super cool!. This updated home features six bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. New flooring and high...
newscenter1.tv
Competition heats up at the Black Hills Stock Show for the annual chili cook-off
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the stock show and rodeo well underway in Rapid City, attendees gathered near the ice arena on Sunday for a nearly 30-year mainstay: the chili cook-off. Ten participants put their best recipes forward for the public and contest judges to try Head Chili Wrangler Jay Murphy explains, vying for theirs to be the best.
newscenter1.tv
One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
newscenter1.tv
“Helping with Horsepower” sells custom bike at auction!
STURGIS, S.D. – Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment will split $25,000 – the proceeds of the sale of rebuilt motorcycle sold at auction Saturday. Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program students customized the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the 2023 Mecum Las Vegas Auction. It went on the auction block Saturday afternoon and brought $25,000.
