Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Tropicana to close Monday night near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Avenue over I-15 for five hours overnight to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange. The closure will begin Monday night at 11:00 p.m. and reopen by 4:00 a.m. the next morning. The ramp from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorist dies in rollover near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead following a vehicle rollover accident outside of Searchlight, NV on Monday, according to authorities. The Nevada State Police responded to the scene of US 95 and mile marker 34 at around 5:13 a.m. A sedan traveling northbound at some point - the reason is unknown - overcorrected and rotated.
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Several students fall ill at Tanaka Elementary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School and state health officials are investigating the cause of a number of students falling ill at Tanaka Elementary School. In a letter sent home to parents and guardians Monday, Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County Community Schools said the district’s health services department are working to implement measures to prevent further illness.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Juvenile arrested, charged for shooting other juvenile Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile suspect is in jail following allegedly shooting another juvenile Saturday evening near the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, according to authorities. The LVMPD responded to the reported shooting and found a male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound....
CLARK COUNTY, NV

