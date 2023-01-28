Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Player nabs $1M slots jackpot at 4 a.m. at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While some may start off the day with a cup of coffee, someone at Caesar’s Palace instead hit the jackpot. A guest at around 4 a.m. hit the winning combination for the $1,040,252 prize. It was a $25 bet according to the photo.
Fox5 KVVU
Tropicana to close Monday night near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Avenue over I-15 for five hours overnight to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange. The closure will begin Monday night at 11:00 p.m. and reopen by 4:00 a.m. the next morning. The ramp from...
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas Inferno the first official E-Sports team to come to light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Esports or competitive gaming is huge, not only in Las Vegas, but around the world. From leagues to tournaments, proving yourself as a gamer in tough. In Las Vegas, we have an official esports team called the Vegas Inferno. “We take gamers and take people...
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
Fox5 KVVU
One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
Fox5 KVVU
Motorist dies in rollover near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead following a vehicle rollover accident outside of Searchlight, NV on Monday, according to authorities. The Nevada State Police responded to the scene of US 95 and mile marker 34 at around 5:13 a.m. A sedan traveling northbound at some point - the reason is unknown - overcorrected and rotated.
Fox5 KVVU
Several students fall ill at Tanaka Elementary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School and state health officials are investigating the cause of a number of students falling ill at Tanaka Elementary School. In a letter sent home to parents and guardians Monday, Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County Community Schools said the district’s health services department are working to implement measures to prevent further illness.
Fox5 KVVU
Juvenile arrested, charged for shooting other juvenile Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile suspect is in jail following allegedly shooting another juvenile Saturday evening near the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, according to authorities. The LVMPD responded to the reported shooting and found a male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound....
