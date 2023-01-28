Prep boys hoops: Jonesville gets revenge against Reading; Hillsdale falls to Hudson

HILLSDALE — Two rivals went head-to-head in a Big 8 clash for second in league standings. Two LCAA rivals battled in a defensive slugfest. Here is a recap of the Jonesville and Reading contest from Friday night and Hillsdale's battle against Hudson on the road.

Balanced scoring gives Jonesville the edge in 41-27 win over Reading

Head coach Jeff Turner said the team's balanced scoring and unselfish effort on offense led to his team's revenge win against the Reading Rangers on their home court. Jonesville and Reading met for the first time in league play this season, but the two titans of the Big 8 faced off earlier in the season at the Pat Paterson Pool A finals.

In that game, it was the Reading Rangers who earned a 60-46 victory over the Comets. Head coach Brett Kerspilo and the Rangers have faced their fair share of adversity since then, as the team has been challenged by league rivals in overtime contests and in one-point losses to teams like Concord, who leads the Big 8 standings right now.

The Rangers faced a determined defensive effort from the Comets, who held the Rangers to just three points in the first quarter of the contest. Jonesville managed to score 11 points in the first quarter and added 10 more in the second. The Rangers bounced back with 12 points to end the first half, facing a 15-21 deficit heading into the third quarter.

The Comets once again had another stellar defensive effort to start a half, holding the Rangers to just four points. The Comets put up 12 more in the third quarter and finished the fourth quarter with eight points in total. The Rangers scored just 12 points in the second half, as the Comets walked away with the 41-27 victory.

Senior Brady Wright led the defensive effort for the Comets with eight rebounds and six steals. Warrick Elder had 11 points for the Comets. (Ranger stats will be updated as soon as they are available.)

Head coach Jeff Turner and the Comet varsity boys basketball team are 10-2 overall, 6-1 in league play. Their only league loss is to Concord, who they rematch with on the 17th of February. Next up for the Comets will be a road game against the 11-2 Onsted Wildcats on Jan. 31. Then, the Comets return home for a rematch with Homer on Feb. 3. The Comets beat the Trojans on the road 44-40 in December.

The Rangers drop to 10-3 overall, with only two losses in league play. They look to rebound with a home matchup against Hanover Horton on Jan. 31. They take on Quincy on Feb. 3 at home. The Rangers defeated Quincy 46-39 on the road on Dec. 15. Hanover-Horton enters the Jan. 31st contest with a 5-3 overall record.

Hillsdale offense struggles in loss to Hudson

Every time the Tigers and Hornets sports programs face off, it seems to end up in a defensive slugfest. The Hillsdale boys basketball team welcomed the Hudson Tigers for a rematch of their Dec. 16 matchup. Hudson and Hillsdale struggled offensively in that matchup, with the Hornets escaping with a 37-33 victory. The same battle would ensue at Hillsdale, where the Tigers would be the ones to escape for a 33-27 road win.

Despite their strong defensive effort, the Hornets were unable to control the inside on the offensive end of the court, settling for points beyond the arc. The Hornets managed to hit six of their 3-pointers in the game, but they were only able to add eight points from 2-point plays. The Hornets only went to the line four times in the contest, hitting just one of their attempts.

The Scoring effort was led by senior Jack Granata and junior Jack Bowles, who each scored two 3-pointers. Senior Peter Moore scored four points. Jacob Davis hit a fourth quarter triple. Jace Lennox also hit a fourth quarter triple. Gavin Wickham had two points. Shawn McGuire had three points.

It was not a strong shooting night for the Tigers either. They matched their scoring total from the 16th against the Hornets. This is only the second contest this season the Tigers have managed to pull out a win with only 30-40 points.

The Tigers are now 6-8 on the season and Hillsdale falls to 3-11 overall. The Hornets return to their home court on Jan. 31 with a matchup against Sand Creek. The Hornets will then travel to Onsted on Feb. 2.