Watertown teams keep rolling with basketball wins over Douglas

Fast starts powered Watertown High School's girls and boys basketball teams to comfortable wins over Douglas on Friday night in the Watertown Civic Arena.

The Arrow girls (7-5) led 8-0, 20-3 after one quarter and 43-11 at halftime while rolling to a 62-25 win. The Arrow boys (5-7) led 10-2 and held the lead from start to finish in a 58-32 win in the nightcap.

Watertown's girls won for the fourth time in five games by canning 20 of 36 field-goal attempts for 56 percent, including an 11-for-20 performance from beyond the 3-point arc.

Jaida Young poured in 25 points to lead the Arrows, who played reserves heavily in a game where a running clock was used for the second half. Young made eight of 11 shots, including five of seven from 3-point range. Maddy Rohde added 10 points, Grace Corey and Kendall Paulson seven each and Neely Johnson six. Miranda Falconer contributed four assists.

Rayna Johnson scored nine points and Colee Kruse seven for Douglas (1-11). The Patriots shot only 29 percent (seven of 24) from the field.

Watertown also held control in the boys game but didn't shoot as well as the girls, connected on 20 of 55 attempts for 36 percent compared to Douglas' 14 of 39 for 36 percent.

Jake Olson buried eight of 14 3-pointers and erupted for 26 points for the Arrows. Dylon Rawdon and Kohen Kranz each added eight and Caden Beauchamp and Jack Heesch five apiece. Olson hauled in seven rebounds and Rawdon and Kranz each five.

The Arrow girls host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Watertown's boys open a stretch of four consecutive games against Sioux Falls teams by visiting second-rated Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday, also at 7 p.m.

Other Boys Basketball

Saturday

DAK XII-NEC Clash: Third-rated Class A Sioux Falls Christian (10-1) edged Hamlin 48-46 by turning a steal into Britton Mulder's game-winning layup at the buzzer. Ethan Bruns scored 21 points and Tayton Snyder and Mulder each 10 for SFC. Tyson Stevenson collected 17, Easton Neuendorf nine and Zac VanMeeteren seven for Hamlin (9-3).

In other games, it was No. 1 Class A Dakota Valley 71 (Isaac Bruns 23 points and eight rebounds; Randy Rosenquist 13 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and Jaxson Wingert 17 points and six rebounds), Clark-Willow Lake 50 (Kaplan Felberg 25 points, Trey Huber 15 points and Brady Jordan (six rebounds); Madison 74 (Aiden Jensen 41 points, 14 rebounds and four steals and Ben Brooks 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists), Tiospa Zina 48 (Nate Thompson 15 points and Tate Never Misses A Shot 11 points); West Central 60 (Erik Seten 17 points, Dylan Stromer nine and Owen Heath and Carter Schmeichel eight each), Webster Area 39 (Jaiden McCreary 15 points and Matthew Mount seven points); Dell Rapids 65 (Brayden Pankonen 24 points), Aberdeen Roncalli 41 (Maddox Miller 10); Tri-Valley 70 (Trey Johnson 19 points, Noah Haynes 17 and Carter Sorenson 13), Sisseton 30 (Carter Stickland 10 and Ethan DeSpiegler six).

Due to the weather, four games were postponed (Parkston vs. Tea Area, Groton Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, Deuel vs. Lennox and Redfield vs. Vermillion).

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Great Plains Lutheran 51: Ryan Krog (23 points), Carson Griffith (13 points and 16 rebounds) and Tanner Stein (five assists and five steals) led the Elks. Austin Rubendall scored 17 points, Alex Heil 14 and Myles York eight for GPL. Heil also had 11 rebounds and four assists and Rubendall six and three.

James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois-Lake Preston 44: The Vikings won behind Landon Wallman's 19 points, Landon Wager's 14 and Isaac Korell's 10. Josh McMasters led ILP with 21 points. Logan Peskey added 13 points and nine rebounds and Riley Casper seven and nine.

Leola-Frederick Area 57, South Border, N.D. 50: Noah Kippley scored 20 points, Connor Spitzer 13, Hans Lapka nine and Brayden Sumption eight for LFA. Kaden Bader had 18 points, Colin Goettle 15 and Levi Buchholz 14 for South Border.

Highmore-Harrold 52, Ipswich 38: Carson Stephenson recorded 12 points, Trey Knox 11 and Trake Cowan 10 for Highmore-Harrold. Trevor Heinz led Ipswich with 11.

Scores: Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51; Deubrook Area 77, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 42; Herreid-Selby Area 57, Lemmon 45; Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 62, Oakes 41 (N.D.); and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Ortonville 38 (Minn.). No other details were reported.

Friday

Waverly-South Shore 61, Florence-Henry 58 (OT): Troy Kneeland recorded 20 points, Dan Dalton 12, Grant Holman 10, Landon Maag eight and Evan Comes six to lead Waverly-South Shore. Mehki Keller had 26 points, Clay Trupe nine, Tegan Sumner seven and Logan Vavruska six for Florence-Henry, which also got 10 rebounds from Ty Bergh.

Waubay-Summit 56, Warner 34: The 11-1 Mustangs won by getting 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Damon Opdahl; 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals from Jackson Wohlleber; and six rebounds from Jonathan Johnston. Hunter Cramer and Brodey Sauerwein paced the Monarchs with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Clark-Willow Lake 64, Redfield 32: Trey Huber poured in 27 points, Brady Jordan 12 and Tyson Huber eight for the Cyclones in the Northeast Conference game. Mitchell Mack scored 15 points for Redfield.

De Smet 88, Colman-Egan 21: The third-rated Class B Bulldogs (12-2) used 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals from Damon Wilkinson to get the Dakota Valley Conference win. Kasen Janssen contributed 16 points, Trace Van Regenmorter 14 points and eight rebounds, Kadyn Fast 12 points and six rebounds and Thomas Aughenbaugh 12 points. Jase Mousel led CE with eight points.

Castlewood 68, Iroquois-Lake Preston 36: The 11-3 Warriors cruised to the Dakota Valley Conference victory with 19 points from Bryon Laue, 15 from Lane Tvedt and nine from Joe Decker. Logan Peskey's 18 points and Riley Casper's eight paced ILP.

Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Potter County JV 27: Daniel Gerbracht collected 20 points and nine rebounds, Nolan Triebwasser 14 and six and River Jones nine and six to lead SBA. Parker Jones made 10 steals and River Jones six. Jaxon Krause finished with 12 points for PC's JV.

Mobridge-Pollock 54, Chamberlain 45: Kobe Goodshield produced 19 points, Shane Henderson 12 points and seven rebounds and Michael Wald 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Mobridge-Pollock. Kenyon McCloskey recorded 23 points and six rebounds and Dakota Munger 13 and seven for Chamberlain.

Northwestern 84, Langford Area 46: The Wildcats took the Lake Region Conference game with 19 points from Chase Neiber, 13 from Quintin Fischbach, 11 from Nathan Melius, 10 from Trey Bourelle and nine from Gage Ratigan. Kassen Keough collected 19 points and Jesse Keough 18 points and six rebounds for the Lions.

Ipswich 47, Herreid-Selby Area 36: Eight-point efforts from Tyler Hettich, Ian Beyers and Chet Peterson paced Ipswich. Peterson also hauled in nine rebounds. Hunter Friend tallied nine points and Trevor Gill eight for HSA.

Scores: Strasburg-Zeeland (N.D.) 51, North Central 42; Ellendale 71, Barnes County North 59 (N.D.); Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Canby 55 (Minn.). No details were reported on those games. The Benson at Lac qui Parle Valley (Minn.) game was postponed.

Other Girls Basketball

Saturday

Arlington 55, Tri-Valley 36: Addalyn Steffensen earned player of the game honors by scoring 28 points for the Cardinals in the Sacred Hoops Billion Auto Girls Basketball Classic at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls. Harley Johnson contributed 12 points. Ava Pearson scored 13 points for Tri-Valley.

Milbank 53, Dakota Valley 43: Maurina Street earned player of the game honors for the Bulldogs with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the game that was part of the Sacred Hoops Billion Auto Girls Basketball Classic at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls. Tyra Berry pitched in with 17 points and Isabella Anderson 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ella Reifenrath's 19 points paced Dakota Valley, which also got eight points from Melina Snoozy and nine rebounds from Jorja Van Den Hul.

Aberdeen Christian 41, Waverly-South Shore 26: Chloe Bosma's 18 points and 12 rebounds and Chloe Holt's 17 points carried the Knights to victory.

Northwestern 64, Potter County 48: The Wildcats prevailed with 23 points and nine rebounds from Adriana Ratigan, 13 and 10 from Ashley Haven and nine points, five rebounds and five assists from Ella Haven. Ella Boekelheide added seven points and seven rebounds. Ashlee Kaup had 13 points, Kayden Cronin 11, Emma Schlachter nine and Tyler Simons seven for PC. Simon and Cronin each also snared seven rebounds and Kaup six.

Faulkton Area 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 36: Paislee Martinmaas and Addison Melius scored 12 points apiece for Faulkton Area. Martinmaas collected nine rebounds and Melius and Gabby Kast each seven. Gracyn Bixler finished with 12 points and Cambree Hoekman nine for Hitchcock-Tulare.

Sully Buttes 69, Warner 65 OT: Sully Buttes knocked off fifth-rated Class B Warner with 18 points from Stevie Wittler and 14 apiece from Lydia Hill and Addison Chicoine. Wittler recorded her 1,000th career point in the win. Ava Nilsson notched 18 points, Kiah Koch 13, Kendyl Anderson 10 and Sophia Hoeft nine for Warner.

James Valley Christian 58, Iroquois-Lake Preston 38: Kaylie Robinson and Alex Goertz each tallied 14 points and Lily Hofer eight for JVC. Adison Moore collected 11 points and four steals; Hadlee Holt seven points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots; Stella DeKnikker seven points and Faith Steffensen six rebounds for ILP.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 42, Britton-Hecla 35: Zoey Bohnenctingal scored 13 points and Grace Kacynski 12 for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. Sterling Brassfield and Tiyanna Schott had 12 points apiece for Britton-Hecla.

Leola-Frederick Area 52, South Border 29: The Titans used 14 points from Chloe Arneson and 13 each from Sofia Losure and Laura Sumption to get the win. Macy Monson led South Border with 13.

Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Great Plains Lutheran 30: Olivia Holmen had 15 points and four rebounds to lead Great Plains Lutheran.

Scores: Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47 (championship game of Big East Conference tourney; Herreid-Selby Area 48, Lemmon 32; and Oakes 48, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 21 (N.D.). No other details were reported. The Florence-Henry vs. Rapid City Christian game in the Sacred Hoops Billion Auto Classic at Sioux Falls was postponed.

Friday

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Timber Lake 49: Camryn Bain notched 18 points, Ava Hanson 14, Maddie Huber nine and McKenna O'Keefe and Rylee Voeller eight each for Roncalli. Carlie Lawrence and Shay Kraft led Timber Lake with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Arlington 52, Estelline-Hendricks 33: Jaelyn Huntimer finished with 14 points, Harley Johnson and Jo Steffensen 11 apiece and Addie Steffensen nine to lead the Cardinals to the Dakota Valley Conference win. Kenzy Beare notched 13 points and five rebounds, Sadie Johnson nine points and Clarie Dagel six rebounds for EH.

Herreid-Selby Area 56, Ipswich 22: HSA prevailed with key contributions from Jordyn Rossow (14 points and six rebounds), Stephanie Allbee (eight points and four steals), Pausha Meidinger (seven points and six rebounds) and Mya Ebel (nine rebounds and eight assists). Gabby Wald scored nine points to lead Ipswich.

Castlewood 56, Iroquois-Lake Preston 34: Mackenzie Everson (22 points) and Maddie Horn (18) lifted Castlewood to victory in the Dakota Valley Conference game. Addison Moore had 15 points and Hadlee Holt 11 for ILP.

Warner 59, Waubay-Summit 54: The fifth-rated Class B Monarchs won with 13 points from Kamryn Anderson, 11 from Sophia Hoeft and eight each from Lauren Marcuson and Stacia Carda.

Northwestern 48, Langford Area 22: A 21-point, nine-rebound performance by Adriana Ratigan carried Northwestern to the Lake Region Conference win. Ella Haven contributed six points, nine rebounds and four steals and Josie Sparling six points. Megan Gustafson's nine points and six rebounds and Tawnee Nelson's six points topped Langford Area.

Groton Area 31, Webster Area 24: Sydney Leicht's 14 points and five rebounds carried Groton Area to the Northeast Conference win. Erin Sannes and Carrington Hanson notched seven points each for Webster Area.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 49, Canby 30 (Minn.): Canby's leaders in the loss included Paige Nelson with 10 points, AshleeAnn Frazeur 11 rebounds, Kortney Leppke seven points and 10 rebounds and Braelyn Merritt six points.

Scores: Sioux Valley 62, McCook Central-Montrose 41 (semifinals of Big East Conference tournament); Strasburg-Zeeland (N.D.) 42, North Central 23; Mobridge-Pollock 51, Chamberlain 49; Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 29; Colman-Egan 53, De Smet 40; Ellendale 64, Barnes County North 14 (N.D.). No other details were reported. The Dawson-Boyd at Ortonville (Minn.) and Lac qui Parle Valley at Central Minnesota Christian (Minn.) games were postponed.

