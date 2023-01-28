Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success
Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
It Appears George Santos Also Lied About Appearing On “Hannah Montana”
Now he’s gone too far.
Annie Wersching, actress in ‘24,’ ‘Bosch,’ dead at 45
LOS ANGELES — Actress Annie Wersching, who had roles in the television dramas “24″ and “Bosch,” died Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 45. Wersching died after a two-year battle with cancer, a representative for the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. Her death was also confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign that was started to receive financial support for the actress’ family, Variety reported.
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Upworthy
Arthur Duncan who passed away at 97 is an icon of tap dancing: 'He was performing until the end'
The legendary tap dancer Arthur Duncan passed away at the age of 97 in Moreno Valley, California. Duncan helped popularise tap dance to millions around the world for nearly two decades on "The Lawrence Welk Show" and "The Betty White Show" in the 1950s. Carole Carbone Duncan, his wife, had confirmed the death, according to The Washington Post. The reason for his death has been reported as a stroke and pneumonia. Mr. Duncan was still on the hunt for gigs as recently as last month, according to his wife. “He was performing until the end,” she said. He was a seasoned performer who enchanted the audiences at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and American military posts abroad. His legacy of tap dancing will always be a part of the thrilling mainstay of theatres, nightclubs, and Hollywood musicals.
Julian Sands' Family Breaks Silence as Search Efforts for Missing Actor Continue
Sands was reported missing two weeks ago after he was last seen hiking Mt. Baldy in California.
TVLine Items: Lucy Hale Joins FX Pilot, Jack Davenport to Dr. Death and More
Pretty Little Liars vet Lucy Hale has found The Answers: The actress has joined the aforementioned FX drama pilot starring David Corenswet (The Politician, Hollywood) and executive-produced by Danny Strong (Dopesick) and Darren Aronofsky (The Whale), our sister site Variety reports. An adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel, the project centers around an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love and the female participants who begin to question why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man (Corenswet). The potential series hails from creator Kit Steinkellner (Sorry for Your Loss). Also boarding the ensemble are Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), Krys...
KGET 17
Mariel Molino enjoys being in ‘The Watchful Eye’
One way the new Freeform series “The Watchful Eye” is being described is that it is very “Hitchcockian” in nature. It has earned that tag because it is a mysterious tale of a young woman – full of secrets – who moves into a creepy New York building to be the nanny for a very strange family. It has all the elements that Alfred Hitchcock would use in his movies.
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday in ‘The Addams Family’ sitcom, passes away at 64
Lisa Loring who played Wednesday in the original ‘The Addams Family’ series passed away on Saturday from a stroke at the age of 64. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed her passing. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said, according to Variety.
bleedingcool.com
Five Nights At Freddy's: Mary Stuart Masterson Hops On Board Film
Mary Stuart Masterson is joining Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard in Blumhouse's Five Nights At Freddy's film. Five Nights At Freddy's is finally coming to the big screen. Years after Blumhouse gained the rights to make a film based on the mega-popular game franchise, they are finally heading into production in early 2023. Emma Tammi has been tapped to direct the film, with the film's animatronics being made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Scott Cawthon, the game's creator, and Jason Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback handled writing the script. Today, Variety broke the news that Mary Stuart Masterson will start in the film alongside the previously announced Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard.
Young Guns 3? Yes, It's Happening! Alias Billy the Kid in Pre-Production
We last saw our Pals in 1990 and thought we'd lost forever our Billy the Kid and his Regulators. But dust off your saddles, fans, they're headed this way in Alias Billy the Kid.
What Is The Song During The Death Scene In The Last Of Us Episode 3?
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. HBO has gone big with its adaptation of Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" video game series. The show seems to strike the perfect balance between remaining faithful enough to the source material so that newbies will get the broad strokes of the story and changing things up just enough to keep fans of the games guessing with each passing episode.
Collider
‘Shortcomings’ Director Randall Park & Justin Min, Sherry Cola, & Ally Maki on Telling a New Asian American Story | Sundance 2023
Adapted from the graphic novel of the same name, Shortcomings marks Ant-Man and Always Be My Maybe actor Randall Park’s feature directorial debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Directed off a script penned by the original story’s author, Adrian Tomine, Shortcomings is a comedy that follows Ben Tanaka (Justin Min), through the mire of modern dating soon after a split with his longtime girlfriend, Miko (Ally Maki). The two go their separate ways, Miko to New York for her internship while Ben lingers around the Bay Area in search of whatever he considers a more fulfilling relationship.
Military.com
Jack Bauer Goes Corporate in Spy Series 'Rabbit Hole'
Kiefer Sutherland made an indelible mark when he starred as Jack Bauer in the thriller spy series "24" back at the turn of the century. After the series ended its eight-season run in 2010, Sutherland has done a "24" reunion miniseries, played an accidental president on three seasons of "Designated Survivor" and played a key role as the leader of a private military contractor alongside Chris Pine in the excellent 2022 thriller "The Contractor."
Maria Gabriela de Faría Joins Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Maria Gabriela de Faría has been cast in the upcoming Fox comedy series “Animal Control,” Variety has learned exclusively. de Faría will appear in the series in a recurring guest star role. She joins previously announced cast members Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Michael Rowland, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August. Per the official logline for the single-camera series, it “will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” de Faría will appear as Camila, the long-distance girlfriend of Shred (Rowland),...
Collider
'Spoiler Alert' To Stream Exclusively on Peacock
February is the month for love, and Peacock is bringing just the movie to its platform. Early next month, Michael Showalter's Spoiler Alert will stream exclusively on Peacock. The announcement comes just over a month following its run in theaters at the end of last year. If you missed the film's limited engagement, you can queue it up on Peacock beginning Friday, February 3.
