Union, MO

977wmoi.com

State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region

Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge

TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land

The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
DE SOTO, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold pledges to add SROs at Fox schools if sales tax passes

Arnold leaders have agreed to provide funding to add up to two school resource officers to work at five Fox C-6 School District schools inside of city limits, that is if voters approve a 1-cent sales tax increase to help fund the Arnold Police Department. Arnold Police currently provide one...
ARNOLD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year

While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County

A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

