977wmoi.com
State Farm Not Issuing New Auto Policies on Older Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis Region
Bloomington-based insurer State Farm reportedly is refusing to issue new auto policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of the vehicles remain high. The report comes after news of a surge in thefts of older Kia and Hyundai cars around the country. The vehicles lack an immobilizer, a common part that prevents car thieves from bypassing the ignition system. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Progressive Insurance also has suspended policies for the vehicles.
How the Armory STL entertainment complex has fared since opening last month, according to its developer
ST. LOUIS — Nearly six weeks after opening, entertainment complex Armory STL's attendance and sales figures have far exceeded what the developer says it expected from the $60 million project’s opening weeks, leading to some unforeseen challenges. The new indoor entertainment destination in Midtown, which was built inside...
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold pledges to add SROs at Fox schools if sales tax passes
Arnold leaders have agreed to provide funding to add up to two school resource officers to work at five Fox C-6 School District schools inside of city limits, that is if voters approve a 1-cent sales tax increase to help fund the Arnold Police Department. Arnold Police currently provide one...
St. Louis suburb’s ’15-minute-city’ plan gets international attention
ST. LOUIS — A plan to transform a St. Louis suburb into a “15-minute city” is getting worldwide recognition. The Guardian is featuring the O’Fallon, Illinois 20-year development plan. What is it? Simply put, people living in O’Fallon, Illinois, should have everything they need within a...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Love’s gets permission, with conditions, to build Herculaneum truck stop
After a new traffic study is completed, it looks like the Love’s Travel Stops will proceed with its plans to build a truck stop on a 28-acre site west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way in Herculaneum. City Administrator Jim Kasten said he believes the...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending. My first thought upon seeing video of this place...
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
mymoinfo.com
Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County
A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
