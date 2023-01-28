ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage

By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
FOX Sports

Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts

LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights

If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Alexis Rocha secures jaw-dropping KO over Ashie

Boxing welterweight Alexis Rocha successfully knocked out George Ashie. His eyes are now locked on Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight belt. Alexis Rocha and George Ashie exchanged blows within Golden Boy Promotions. The event took place in California on Saturday. Ashie stepped in on short notice to replace Anthony Young. The pair headlined the event, resulting in another win for Alexis Rocha.
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury

Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023

At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
BoxingNews24.com

Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next

By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
BoxingNews24.com

Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr

By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis

By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou hoping to sign contract to fight Tyson Fury this summer

It looks like Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is the fight we’re most likely to see next from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion. Ngannou spent the majority of 2022 on the sidelines after fighting (and beating) Ciryl Gane with a blown out knee. Despite having all that time to come to a new deal with UFC, “The Predator” chose to walk away from the promotion so he can have his freedom ... and a big money “super” fight with Tyson Fury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Charles Oliveira reveals massive lion tattoo covering his entire back

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is no stranger to having ink on his body, but his latest addition is by far his largest yet. If you take a close look at Oliveira’s chest and arms, you will find many tattoos of family members and animals such as horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, you will find a nod to Chute Boxe gym and his family name stretches from shoulder to shoulder, one of his most easily recognizable tattoos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy