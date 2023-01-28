Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage
By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
FOX Sports
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
MMA Fighting
Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights
If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Alexis Rocha secures jaw-dropping KO over Ashie
Boxing welterweight Alexis Rocha successfully knocked out George Ashie. His eyes are now locked on Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight belt. Alexis Rocha and George Ashie exchanged blows within Golden Boy Promotions. The event took place in California on Saturday. Ashie stepped in on short notice to replace Anthony Young. The pair headlined the event, resulting in another win for Alexis Rocha.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury
Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde for 19th straight knockout
Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev stopped Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday night to remain improve to 19-0 with 19 straight knockouts.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde surprised fight was stopped: “They’re seeing something I’m not”
By Charles Brun: Anthony Yarde didn’t want his fight with IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to be stopped in the eighth round last Saturday night after he’d been knocked down, then bombarded with shots one after another, resulting in him needing to be saved by his corner.
Why we might have to wait until 2024 to see Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol in a must-see matchup
Artur Beterbiev needs to fight Dmitry Bivol to crown the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Anthony Yarde showed he is just behind the two best with his performance on Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023
At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next
By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis
By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
msn.com
Which retired boxers are in Undisputed boxing game? Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, & more headline list
Boxing’s past, present, and future will collide when the Undisputed boxing video game is released. For the first time since 2011, fight fans can play with or against their favorite boxer. Undisputed, the first boxing video game since Fight Night Champion, has an Early Access date of January 31...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou hoping to sign contract to fight Tyson Fury this summer
It looks like Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is the fight we’re most likely to see next from the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion. Ngannou spent the majority of 2022 on the sidelines after fighting (and beating) Ciryl Gane with a blown out knee. Despite having all that time to come to a new deal with UFC, “The Predator” chose to walk away from the promotion so he can have his freedom ... and a big money “super” fight with Tyson Fury.
