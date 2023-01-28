ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

I think 2023 will be my last year – Sir Mo Farah confirmed for London Marathon

Sir Mo Farah admits this year’s London Marathon is likely to be his last.Britain’s most successful track athlete has been confirmed on the entry list for this year’s men’s elite race around the capital.Farah, who missed last year’s event through injury, will be 40 by the time the TCS London Marathon comes around on April 23, and he wants at least one last hurrah in front of his home fans.“It’s been an amazing career and taking part in the London Marathon is a very big deal,” he said.“I was gutted not to race last year and I just want to...
BBC

London Marathon 2023: Mo Farah prepares for 'emotional goodbye' at home race

Mo Farah is preparing to say an "emotional" London Marathon "goodbye" to his home support after confirming his participation in April's race. The four-time Olympic champion, 39, expects 2023 to be his final year of racing before retirement. But he is unsure if the marathon will be his last competitive...
The Independent

Marathon now my priority, says Eilish McColgan as she gears up for London debut

Eilish McColgan believes her athletics future lies in marathon running as she prepares to make her debut in the event at London.McColgan enjoyed a ground-breaking 2022 on the track, winning her first major title in the 10,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games in August.The 31-year-old Scot also finished second in the 5,000m in Birmingham before adding 10,000m silver and 5,000m bronze medals at the European Championships a few weeks later.But McColgan is now very much focused on the marathon and says she could even compete in the event at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest “if it goes seriously well”...
racer.com

Ekstrom edges Schumacher for Race of Champions crown

Double DTM and FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom delighted his home fans at Sweden’s Pite Havsbad on Sunday by winning the Race Of Champions — the annual event pitting some of the world’s top racers in multiple types of cars — for a record-equaling fourth time.
NBC Sports

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, beach volleyball’s new sensation, win World Tour Finals

In just a few months since reuniting, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes have become not just the best women’s beach volleyball team in the U.S., but also, arguably, the world. Cheng and Hughes, former partners who got back together for a 2024 Olympic run, won the World Tour Finals for the biggest title for a U.S. pair since April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold in Tokyo.
COLORADO STATE

