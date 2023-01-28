Read full article on original website
I think 2023 will be my last year – Sir Mo Farah confirmed for London Marathon
Sir Mo Farah admits this year’s London Marathon is likely to be his last.Britain’s most successful track athlete has been confirmed on the entry list for this year’s men’s elite race around the capital.Farah, who missed last year’s event through injury, will be 40 by the time the TCS London Marathon comes around on April 23, and he wants at least one last hurrah in front of his home fans.“It’s been an amazing career and taking part in the London Marathon is a very big deal,” he said.“I was gutted not to race last year and I just want to...
BBC
London Marathon 2023: Mo Farah prepares for 'emotional goodbye' at home race
Mo Farah is preparing to say an "emotional" London Marathon "goodbye" to his home support after confirming his participation in April's race. The four-time Olympic champion, 39, expects 2023 to be his final year of racing before retirement. But he is unsure if the marathon will be his last competitive...
Marathon now my priority, says Eilish McColgan as she gears up for London debut
Eilish McColgan believes her athletics future lies in marathon running as she prepares to make her debut in the event at London.McColgan enjoyed a ground-breaking 2022 on the track, winning her first major title in the 10,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games in August.The 31-year-old Scot also finished second in the 5,000m in Birmingham before adding 10,000m silver and 5,000m bronze medals at the European Championships a few weeks later.But McColgan is now very much focused on the marathon and says she could even compete in the event at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest “if it goes seriously well”...
Alpine skiing-Duerr keeps Shiffrin waiting for record-equalling win
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Lena Duerr won a women's World Cup slalom in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday to thwart Mikaela Shiffrin's bid to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record 86 victories.
racer.com
Ekstrom edges Schumacher for Race of Champions crown
Double DTM and FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom delighted his home fans at Sweden’s Pite Havsbad on Sunday by winning the Race Of Champions — the annual event pitting some of the world’s top racers in multiple types of cars — for a record-equaling fourth time.
Tweets of the Week: Patrick Lefevere returns to Twitter, Mark Cavendish drawn badly, and Biniam Girmay has fans
The racing season is here, at last, and it is desperately needed
River Radamus and Kyle Negomir score World Cup points, enjoy time on sunny Tofane track in Cortina
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — River Radamus and Kyle Negomir relished their opportunities to be part of a men’s World Cup field racing on the classic Olympia delle Tofane women’s course for the first time in 33 years. Both scored in the points in super-G’s, contested on...
Former halfpipe world champion Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche at age of 31
Kyle Smaine, a former halfpipe world champion skier, died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family have confirmed. The 31-year-old, who won the halfpipe world title in 2015, had travelled to Japan from his home in Lake Tahoe, California, on a work trip where, according to an Instagram post, he was looking forward to the “unbelievable snow quality”.
Olympic movement mourns Phil Coles, champion canoeist and Australian IOC member
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has led tributes to former Australian IOC member and three-time Olympic canoeist Phil Coles who died on Saturday. He was 91. Coles represented Australia as a canoeist at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympics before turning to sports administration. He served as an IOC...
NBC Sports
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, beach volleyball’s new sensation, win World Tour Finals
In just a few months since reuniting, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes have become not just the best women’s beach volleyball team in the U.S., but also, arguably, the world. Cheng and Hughes, former partners who got back together for a 2024 Olympic run, won the World Tour Finals for the biggest title for a U.S. pair since April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold in Tokyo.
20 year-old sprints to clean sweep at British Track Champs
Emma Finucane wins two titles on the closing day of the championships
Australian Olympic legend Phil Coles dies after playing starring role in Sydney's 'best Games ever'
Phil Coles' passing has been described as a 'sad day for the Olympic movement'. The 91-year-old represented Australia as an athlete in three Games before becoming an administrator.
NBC Sports
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell, Amber Glenn named to U.S. team for World Championships
South Korean Gaon Choi broke Chloe Kim‘s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion, winning at age 14 on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado. Choi, the world junior champion, landed three 900s in her third of four runs to overtake two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro. In a format...
CW Live: Nairo Quintana to ride Colombian National Championships; State goes carbon; Tom Pidcock's 2023 road programme; British Cycling announce squad for upcoming UEC European Track Championships; Are Giant about to launch the 2023 Revolt X gravel bike?
All the need to know news in cycling this Monday
