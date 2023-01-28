ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
cityofbasketballlove.com

Gorman playing a big role in Prep's resurgence; Hawks beat La Salle

WYNDMOOR — Matt Gorman knows he isn’t the main attraction for the St. Joseph’s Prep squad. Not on the same team with multiple players with Division I offers, with multiple teammates coming from some of the most famous hoops families in the city, with all this talent around him.
cityofbasketballlove.com

High School League Races Update: Jan. 30, 2023 (Boys)

— We’re in the final two weeks of the PIAA regular season, meaning the various league races around the area are ready to wrap up, teams fighting for regular-season titles and postseason berths all over the Delaware Valley. Here’s a look at which games will (or could) make a...
cityofbasketballlove.com

Wagner, Camden edge Imhotep in game that lives up to the hype

— HAWK HILL — How exactly Saturday ranks among some of the other great high school games in the city’s history will be decided in the years to come. There have been bigger venues, bigger stakes, and despite plenty of high-major talent on the floor even bigger talent (think LeBron James). But rarely has a game so hyped delivered a product that absolutely lived up to it.
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy