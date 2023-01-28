Read full article on original website
Gorman playing a big role in Prep's resurgence; Hawks beat La Salle
WYNDMOOR — Matt Gorman knows he isn’t the main attraction for the St. Joseph’s Prep squad. Not on the same team with multiple players with Division I offers, with multiple teammates coming from some of the most famous hoops families in the city, with all this talent around him.
High School League Races Update: Jan. 30, 2023 (Boys)
— We’re in the final two weeks of the PIAA regular season, meaning the various league races around the area are ready to wrap up, teams fighting for regular-season titles and postseason berths all over the Delaware Valley. Here’s a look at which games will (or could) make a...
Wagner, Camden edge Imhotep in game that lives up to the hype
— HAWK HILL — How exactly Saturday ranks among some of the other great high school games in the city’s history will be decided in the years to come. There have been bigger venues, bigger stakes, and despite plenty of high-major talent on the floor even bigger talent (think LeBron James). But rarely has a game so hyped delivered a product that absolutely lived up to it.
Villanova legend Gedaka set to become South Jersey wins leader at Gloucester Catholic
At practice last Friday, Lisa (Angelotti) Gedaka ran drills with the enthusiasm of a rookie coach, rolling the ball to a player in line and then mimicking to scoop up an invisible ball herself, saying “pick up, elbows down,” while bending low and preparing to jab step. Watch...
In wake of tragedy, Baer delivers storybook performance as Siena stomps Iona
How you like them Saints? Siena Basketball opened the second half with a decisive 20-2 run to rout reigning MAAC Regular Season Champion and preseason favorite Iona 70-53 in front of a raucous crowd of 7,801 in the annual Gold Rush Game at MVP Arena.
Standouts from East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 1
Practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl kicked off on Saturday in Las Vegas, marking the start of NFL draft season for many. Four Chargers scouts have been confirmed to be in attendance, as well as our team at Chargers Wire. Here’s who stood out on the first day of practices....
