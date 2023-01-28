Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002
Dakota Johnson is continuing to make controversial denim choices at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. After stepping out for the event's inaugural night in denim-on-denim...on-denim comprised of a midriff-baring corset, pleated jeans in the same wash, and a matching double-breasted coat, the actress was at it againthe next day — this time, in blue jeans styled in a way that we haven't seen since the early '00s.
Sienna Miller Wore Three Diamond Necklaces to Gucci’s Couture Week Party
Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDLùchen Couture Spring 2023Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Doillon said she’s working on a new album...
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Kate Beckinsale Commands Attention in 7-Inch Valentino Heels & Shimmering Playsuit With Sharp Shoulders
Kate Beckinsale knows how to make a bold style statement. In an Instagram post today, standing alongside latex designer Nine Kate, the English-born model and actress posed in a sequined blue Zhivago playsuit featuring padded shoulders and a wide black belt that cinched the waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) For shoes, Beckinsale had on Valentino Garavani’s Disco patent leather, ankle-strap platform pumps. The heel is measured at an intimidating length of 7 inches and retails for $1,190. Tfhe “Prisoner’s Daughter” actress isn’t afraid to play with bold colors or experiment with height-boosting footwear. Beckinsale often wears...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Jason Momoa Styles Sage Sorel Boots With Cream Knitwear at Sundance Film Festival 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jason Momoa brought cozy winter style to Utah for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. While in Park City, Utah for the occasion on Saturday, Momoa arrived at the Variety Sundance Studio in partnership with Audible. For the occasion, the “Aquaman” star hit the red carpet in a light cream henley shirt and pale green button-up, paired with distressed tan trousers. The grungy set was warmly layered with a cream shawl-collared knit cardigan trimmed with brown buttons. Momoa completed his outfit with...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC
Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
Dua Lipa Boosts Miu Miu Minidress with Buckled Biker Boots at Home
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa brought edgy style to at-home antics this weekend. On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed atop interior rafters on Instagram, wearing a deep gray Miu Miu minidress. The beige-trimmed piece was layered with an oversized, faded brown leather jacket — both from the brand’s spring 2023 collection — that included pointed lapels and several front pockets for a utilitarian feel. Lipa finished her ensemble with sheer black tights, as well as layered sparkling earrings — including Vram’s $3,900 Chrona...
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Filippa K Breaks New Ground Ahead of Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW23
Following week-long runways in Paris and Milan, Denmark’s capital city is now set to follow suit, prepared to kick Fall/Winter 2023 antics off at the end of January. Co-ed label Filippa K is one step ahead of the curve, taking to Copenhagen to debut its latest offering of futuristic garments submerged in ’70s skiwear motifs.
Deepika Padukone To Ali Bhatt, Ace The Art Of Bandhani Outfits Styling Like B-Town Beauties
We have curated Bandhani style looks featured by B-Town beauties which can serve as major style inspiration for all:. The gorgeous new mommy of B-Town, Alia Bhatt flaunted a lovely red and green bandhani saree. The Bramhastra movie actress teamed the traditional print saree with a custom-tailored sleeveless green blouse that added a modern charm to her classic attire.Keeping the look minimal, Alia flaunted a simple bindi on her forehead and ditched the usual jewellery pieces like neckpieces or earrings.
J Lo, Kim And Oprah’s Selfie Rivals That Oscars Group Snap For Sheer Star Power
While they might casually wear haute couture on the red carpet, in some ways the stars are just like us. So when one finds themselves seated among fellow A-listers at a dinner party, why wouldn’t they choose to document the moment with a selfie, especially if surrounded by incredible women that they admire?
Anne Hathaway Updates Country Style With ‘Mom’ Jeans & Metallic Silver Cowboy Boots in Paris
Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, were spotted leaving a Valentino fitting during Paris Fashion Week today. Hathaway wore a long black coat overtop a plain white turtleneck. “The Devil Wears Prada” actress tucked her top into light wash blue jeans with a baggy quality, tapping into the ’90s “mom jeans” trend that’s come back in the 2020s. On the accessories front, Hathaway played Parisian in a black wool beret and shielded her eyes with large black sunnies. On her arm, the fashionable star toted a large Valentino bag with a black and white graphic monogrammed pattern. On her feet, Hathaway styled...
Kiss Curls Had A Modern Makeover On Dior’s Couture Runway
Elegance reigned at Dior’s spring/summer 2023 couture show, where Maria Grazia Chiuri evoked the roaring ’20s with an homage to the iconic dancer-turned-civil rights activist Josephine Baker. A symphony of silver, models were sent down the catwalk in glittering bias-cut gowns with beaded fringing that recalled the glamour of the cabaret.
The Bride Wore Custom Vivienne Westwood To Her Lush Garden Wedding Overlooking The Tuscan Hills
Grace Soldatos and Devin Brown like to joke that they found love in the club. “Around six years ago, we were individually invited to a club in downtown Manhattan by a mutual friend,” Grace, who works in digital content, remembers of how she met her now-husband, a private equity investor. “We both have varying stories about [exactly what transpired] that evening, but we ended up dating shortly thereafter.”
Armani spins harlequin patterns into ballgowns for haute couture lineup in Paris
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani took to the haute couture catwalk in Paris Tuesday with evening wear spun from a traditional, diamond-patterned harlequin motif in pale pastels.
Animal Heads, Timothée Chalamet & Upside-Down Gowns: All Of The Viral Moments From Couture Fashion Week
This season, the haute couture runways delivered a slew of meme-able moments – from the contentious man-made “animal heads” at Schiaparelli to Timothée Chalamet driving fans wild at his BFF Haider Ackermann’s Jean Paul Gaultier spectacle. And let’s not forget the debut collections from brilliant emerging designers including Robert Wun, Sohee Park and Imane Ayissi, either. Here, the moments that made couture spring/summer 2023 fashion week one to remember.
The Best Womenswear Is at the Menswear Shows
The ready-to-wear shows are starting in less than two weeks, but already we’ve seen some incredible women’s fashion at the men’s shows (and not just because we were on Tár-watch, imagining the looks from the collections that Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett in the Academy Award-nominated film Tár, might wear). Perhaps because their main focus is menswear, these clothes often have a different point of view from women’s style—and seem closer to an utopian vision of gender-neutral fashion. While some designers lean into the contrast of classically gendered clothes, others instead show the same shapes and silhouettes; baggy trousers and jackets, maxi skirts, and chunky knits on models of all gender presentations.
