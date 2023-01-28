ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Xavier Prep beats Shadow Hills, 44-38, both likely to share league title

By Bailey Arredondo
 2 days ago
The top two DEL girls basketball teams clashed in Indio, and Xavier Prep handed Shadow Hills its first league loss of the season, 44-38.

"This is two years in a row that both games come down to these single possession games," said Xavier Prep head coach Thaddis Bosley. "50/50 balls, working hard, and being aggressive. I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. We battled and competed and done just enough."

Defense was the name of the game as the Knights held the Saints scoreless in the first quarter.

But in the second half XP junior Amoree Ferrel stepped up and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

"I just knew my teammates would have my back and we just finished the game strong. It wasn't me it was all of my teammates, all of us together," said Ferrel.

"She settled down and made key plays at the end," said Bosley. "That's all you can ask for from your star players."

Both teams are now tied for 1st place in DEL with one loss.

