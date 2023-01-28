Nashville Predators to Honor Former Defenseman P.K. Subban

The Nashville Predators will honor former defenseman P.K. Subban on Monday, Feb. 13 when the team hosts the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena. Subban, who played three of his 13 seasons with the Preds, announced on Sept. 20, 2022, that he was retiring from the NHL.

The three-time NHL All-Star defenseman was a prominent figure both on and off the ice. During his time in Nashville, Subban launched P.K.’s Blueline Buddies Program – an initiative to bring together youth and law enforcement. During every Nashville Predators home game, Subban brought together a member of the Metro Nashville Police Department with a big and little from Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Subban was an integral part of the Preds’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final run, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy and back-to-back Central Division titles. He had 130 points (35g-95a) in 211 regular-season games played with the Preds and 24 points (7g-17a) in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games before he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2019.

The Preds will celebrate Subban throughout the day:

10:30 a.m. CT: A media availability for Subban will take place in the Bridgestone Arena event level media lounge.

4:30 – 5 p.m. CT: Subban will visit the United by Hockey Mobile Museum for a photo opportunity.

5:30 p.m. CT: Reception for P.K.’s Blueline Buddies program at Bridgestone’s Music City Meeting Rooms begins.

6:30 p.m. CT: Subban will join host Lyndsay Rowley at the Bally Sports desk for a live interview.

7:10 p.m. CT: Ceremonial puck drop with Subban, Blueline Buddy family, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. Subban will also be honored in-game during the first period.

The first 7,600 fans in attendance will get a commemorative P.K. Subban poster. Tickets are available on NashvillePredators.com/Tickets

