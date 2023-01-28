Beazer Homes Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Properties

Beazer Homes hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on January 12th to celebrate their new and upcoming properties. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Although Beazer Homes is a nationwide company, their focus is on the individual communities. Beazer Homes strategically builds each community to be near places that their customers care about, so that your home is more than a house.

With Beazer, home is where you live, grow, and thrive.

Pictured with Beazer Homes New Home Counselors Cindy Drafts, Justin Morris, and Jennifer Raunch are more of the Beazer Nashville Team members. Lebanon Wilson County Chairman of the Board, Wes Dugan, Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

Beazer Homes’ newest community is located near 100 Willow Bend Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

