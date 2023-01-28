ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 25, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/19/23 to 01/25/23).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • That 90’s Show is one of this week’s most popular titles, bringing nostalgia back for one of the biggest comedies on TV.
  • Oscar nominated movies are also among the most streamed, with Everything Everywhere All at Once taking spot #3.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. That 90’s Show – Netflix
  3. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  4. The Menu – HBO Max
  5. Yellowstone – Paramount +
  6. The Banshee of Inisherin – HBO Max
  7. The Pale Blue Eyes – Netflix
  8. The White Lotus – HBO Max
  9. Mayfair Witches – AMC+
  10. Glass Onion:A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix

Related
Vogue Magazine

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Love is in the air, and what could make for a more romantic Valentine's Day than curling up with the object of your affections (which, it should be said, could definitely be a friend or a pet—they count!) and watching a bunch of Netflix? Luckily, the streaming service has a whole new crop of TV shows and movies dropping next month; see the full list below.
game-news24.com

Netflix’s first posters for the sequel to One Piece will be announced soon

Netflix introduced the first adaptation posters One Piece and noted the premiere of the project will happen this year. On the posters you see the backs of the main characters and their famous ship on a sail. This story based on the same name or manga, tells the story of a pirate who has been searching for a legendary treasure.
hypebeast.com

Netflix’s Live Action ‘One Piece’ Series Will Premiere Later This Year

Netflix’s adaptation of the long-running manga series One Piece finally has an update. The streamer shared that the live-action series will be debuting sometime in 2023. While that doesn’t provide much to go off of, fans have been eagerly awaiting the series since Netflix ordered a 10-episode run back in 2020. Viewers of the live-action will see the Straw Hat Pirates embark on a journey in search of the mythic “One Piece” treasure that will make Luffy the King of the Pirates. The fugitive gang isn’t the only group searching for the treasure, and find themselves being trailed by the Navy.
Inside the Magic

‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer

After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
game-news24.com

PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise

This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Woman Of The Dead’ On Netflix, Where An Undertaker Investigates Who Wanted Her Husband Dead

In Woman Of The Dead, a funeral director in a small ski resort town digs deep into that town’s secrets after her husband is killed right in front of her. Of course, any small-town-with-secrets thriller should be full of quirky people. But what we like best is when the show’s protagonist has a lot of quirks. That’s certainly what we get in this series. WOMAN OF THE DEAD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A sailboat on the open sea. A woman sunbathes on the bow with headphones on, listening to an old iPod. People start screaming for help. We flash between...
bleedingcool.com

Gamera-Rebirth: Netflix Releases Teaser; Kaiju Key Art for New Anime

Set for later this year, Netflix released an official teaser and a look at one of the kaiju set to battle in the anime Gamera - Rebirth. One kaiju has been revealed, and many more will be arriving as Netflix approaches the premiere date of Gamera-Rebirth, a brand-new 6-episode anime arriving later this year. Included in some art for the first kaiju Gyaos is a teaser for the series and a better look at the iconic Gamera itself. Five total kaiju will be unveiled, and four are still left to be revealed by either Netflix or via the website for the series.
CNET

Prime Video: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch

You're probably up to date with what sci-fi shows are on Prime Video if you've been watching the latest, weekly drops. The good news is, the Amazon streamer's back catalogue is way better. Counterpart is a must-watch, and you should give The Expanse and The Man in the High Castle...
ComicBook

PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop

The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
game-news24.com

GoldenEye 007 is still the best classic consoles for WP Readers

An almost forgotten classic (pic: Microsoft) is shown in the title “Money”. Readers celebrate the return of GoldenEye 007 to modern consoles. They complain that its many innovations have been forgotten or forgotten. It finally happened. After years of work between Nintendo and Microsoft, GoldenEye 007 finally has...
Polygon

New PS5 ad might be teasing a new Uncharted game

A new PlayStation 5 ad appears to include a mysterious tease for an unannounced game that some fans believe may be the next Uncharted — one that doesn’t star Nathan Drake as its protagonist. The new ad, titled “Live from PS5,” presents Sony’s suite of exclusives, both from...
The Hollywood Reporter

BoulderLight, Production Banner Behind Horror Hit ‘Barbarian,’ Signs First-Look Deal With New Line (Exclusive)

BoulderLight Pictures, the prolific but under-the-radar genre production banner behind last year’s surprise hit Barbarian, has signed a first-look deal with New Line Cinema. The pact occurs on the heels of a milestone deal with New Line and Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger for a new feature project — titled Weapons, and fast-tracked to begin shooting in July — that reunites that movie’s team, including BoulderLight.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew Line Wins Intense Auction for 'Weapons,' the New Movie From 'Barbarian' Filmmaker Zach CreggerWhy 'Barbarian' Filmmaker Zach Cregger Included THR's Kim Masters in New Horror Pic'Barbarian' Filmmaker Zach Cregger Pulls Back the...
Polygon

8 movies like Dead Space to watch as a break from vivisecting Necromorphs

Dead Space, the sci-fi horror video game franchise starring the ever-suffering engineer Isaac Clarke, has risen from the dead with a new remake of the 2008 original for modern consoles courtesy of Montreal-based developer EA Motive — and it’s really good! Whether this is your first time descending into the Necromorph-laden bowels of the USG Ishimura, an avid Dead Space fan eager to spot what Motive have changed in this new version, or you just want to know who the heck this dude in a sci-fi diving suit doing the shoot dance in Fortnite is, the 2023 remake of Dead Space is solid on nearly all fronts.
The Ringer

‘Deep Rising’ at 25 and the Lost Art of the Creature Feature

Titanic might have turned James Cameron into the king of the world, but its historic success came at the expense of sinking other films; no pun intended. For one, Titanic’s tumultuous production meant that Paramount Pictures, which cofinanced the pricey blockbuster with 20th Century Fox, had to find another movie to slot into its original release date in the summer of 1997. The studio landed on Event Horizon, Paul W.S. Anderson’s gnarly cult classic that was hindered by such a hasty turnaround. (As Anderson told me in 2020, Paramount gave him only four weeks to cut the film; he was hoping for 10.) Then there were all the movies that Titanic squashed during its 15 consecutive weeks atop the box office, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. All told, Titanic was a commercial force that no film during this monthslong period could stand up to—least of all another tentpole about a doomed ocean liner.
Community Policy