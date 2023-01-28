Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
United Airlines (UAL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
UAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to loss of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.84%. A...
Zacks.com
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
CASY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question. Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many oil stocks are at or near all-time...
Zacks.com
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CMA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Here's Why PepsiCo (PEP) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Earnings Previews: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Pfizer, UPS
Five companies, including three Dow Jones industrials, are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday.
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Business Services Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Zacks.com
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
HEES - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.51 in the previous session. H&E Equipment has gained 8.6% since the start of the year compared to the -8.4% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 22.9% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry.
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 30th
AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days. AngloGold Ashanti...
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Influence Snap-on's (SNA) Q4 Earnings
SNA - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.09 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down 1% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro...
Zacks.com
Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SKX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Comments / 0