Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
ringsidenews.com
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
PWMania
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Among Last-Minute Entrants Announced For WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar has the opportunity to join WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in history this weekend. On the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" in Laredo, Texas, Lesnar declared his entry into Saturday's 30-man battle royal after jumping the barricade and striking Bobby Lashley with an F5. After the ambush, Lesnar told Lashley, "See you at the Royal Rumble, Bobby!"
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record
Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
LA Knight Talks Upcoming Pitch Black Match Against Bray Wyatt, Says It'll Be 'Kick Ass Fight'
LA Knight discusses the highly anticipated Pitch Black match. At Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the first ever Pitch Black match is set to go down, as LA Knight will take on Bray Wyatt in his first televised bout since his return in October. Although details surrounding the mysterious match type are few and far between, many fans are excited to see how the matchup will unfold.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0