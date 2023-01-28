Read full article on original website
Metro police motor school training in the rain
Officers learn how to properly pick up bikes during inclement weather. Officers learn how to properly pick up bikes during inclement weather. NDOT to close Tropicana overnight for additional …. A portion of Tropicana Avenue will be closed for five hours overnight on Monday following a weekend of work on...
Tree planting ceremony in North Las Vegas to honor 9 lives lost in car crash
The sole survivor of last year’s nine-car crash in North Las Vegas joined the city to honor those killed, with a tree planting ceremony Sunday. The ceremony was not just about remembering the lives lost, but also about raising awareness so something like this does not happen again. Tree...
Las Vegas medical supply store on verge of closing, in need of financial support
After nearly 20 years of serving the Las Vegas community, a non-profit medical supply store may be on the verge of shutting down. Las Vegas medical supply store on verge of closing, …. After nearly 20 years of serving the Las Vegas community, a non-profit medical supply store may be...
Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear
Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There's an invisible fight that’s claiming lives and the danger is in the very equipment that's supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective …. Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There's an...
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks. Police in Grants Pass, Oregon, continued to search for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, as...
Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump
A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run. Metro investigating death in southwest valley as …. Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run. NDOT to...
Update: Crash clears on northbound US 95/515 near Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/515 near Eastern Avenue caused major traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. and caused traffic to be backed up to Flamingo Road. There is no word on what caused the crash but...
Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas valley on a chilly Monday morning
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah Senate passed SB 117, a bill that would require a 'lethality assessment' in cases of domestic violence between...
Crash on eastbound 215 between Decatur and I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle is rolled over on its side in the eastbound 215 lanes between Decatur Boulevard and the I-15. The crash is blocking left lanes and causing delays for motorists. Drivers should be aware and take caution because valley roads are wet or damp due...
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The sights and sounds of The Big Drop On Trop
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Whew! We made it! Now that I-15 is back open between Flamingo and Russell, you might appreciate seeing – and hearing – *why* it was closed. Check the video connected to this story [above]. NDOT Project Manager Lynnette Russell explained it...
