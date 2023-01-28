ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

chamberbusinessnews.com

Arizona business community: Rent control would further deepen housing shortage

Determined not to exacerbate the state’s massive housing shortage, stakeholders from across the Arizona business community are speaking out against an onslaught of rent control proposals put forth recently by national and state-level Democrats. The measures – which supporters claim would help make housing more affordable – actually would...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Nominations for Champions of Change Awards close Feb. 5

The winners and finalists will be honored at in an in-person awards lunch scheduled Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Orange Tree Golf Resort.. “We created the Champions of Change Awards to recognize those innovative leaders, for-profit companies, and nonprofits who are changing the landscape of Arizona business,” says AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “These awards shine a spotlight on the state’s true game-changers and thought leaders. This is an awards event that is unlike any other the state has even seen.”
ARIZONA STATE
Edy Zoo

The rise of progressive politics in Arizona: Is change coming?

PHOENIX, AZ. - In recent years, Arizona, once known as a conservative stronghold, has seen a shift toward progressive politics. However, with the election of Kyrsten Sinema as the first Democratic senator in 30 years and the increasing number of progressive candidates running for office, many are left wondering if this signals a change in the state's political landscape.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
travellemming.com

11 Best Arizona State Parks in 2023 (By a Local)

I’m an Arizona native and in this guide, I’ll share the best of the best Arizona state parks!. These state parks are some of the top places to visit in Arizona and offer a myriad of incredible attractions. This guide will point you to natural works of art, historic architecture, and so much more in the Grand Canyon State.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Legal requirements of senior living residency agreements

When choosing an elder care facility, the options can be overwhelming. Then, once you have made a choice, you have to review a contract that is similar to a lease but has a medical component as well. Consumers are often unsure about what they are signing, whether or not it contains all of the required terms, and what may happen in the future.
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KRMG

AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window...
CALIFORNIA STATE

