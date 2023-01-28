Read full article on original website
Related
Education Association President on issues plaguing teachers, students across AZ
Marisol Garcia, Arizona Education Association President, sits down with ABC15 about issues that are plaguing teachers and students the most across our state.
KTAR.com
U.S. Dept. of Energy approves funds for Arizona’s updated Weatherization Assistance Plan
PHOENIX -– The U.S. Department of Energy recently approved the Arizona Department of Housing’s updated Weatherization Assistance Program plan. The DOE is expected to release 35% of total funding to the state as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which amounts to $47 million, according to a press release.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Arizona business community: Rent control would further deepen housing shortage
Determined not to exacerbate the state’s massive housing shortage, stakeholders from across the Arizona business community are speaking out against an onslaught of rent control proposals put forth recently by national and state-level Democrats. The measures – which supporters claim would help make housing more affordable – actually would...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
azpm.org
Building the future: Trade occupations encouraged as demand for skilled labor grows
Electrical trade student Nora Marshall, 18, wires a light switch in her electrical class at West-MEC in Buckeye on Sept. 16, 2022. The need for skilled people willing to get their hands dirty is growing across the country. But will there be enough craftspeople to meet that demand?. The Arizona...
azbigmedia.com
Nominations for Champions of Change Awards close Feb. 5
The winners and finalists will be honored at in an in-person awards lunch scheduled Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Orange Tree Golf Resort.. “We created the Champions of Change Awards to recognize those innovative leaders, for-profit companies, and nonprofits who are changing the landscape of Arizona business,” says AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “These awards shine a spotlight on the state’s true game-changers and thought leaders. This is an awards event that is unlike any other the state has even seen.”
The rise of progressive politics in Arizona: Is change coming?
PHOENIX, AZ. - In recent years, Arizona, once known as a conservative stronghold, has seen a shift toward progressive politics. However, with the election of Kyrsten Sinema as the first Democratic senator in 30 years and the increasing number of progressive candidates running for office, many are left wondering if this signals a change in the state's political landscape.
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Arizona Humane Society offers Cuddle Bunch program
The Arizona Humane Society has created a program to help people distress and give animals in need some extra special attention. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
travellemming.com
11 Best Arizona State Parks in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m an Arizona native and in this guide, I’ll share the best of the best Arizona state parks!. These state parks are some of the top places to visit in Arizona and offer a myriad of incredible attractions. This guide will point you to natural works of art, historic architecture, and so much more in the Grand Canyon State.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers
Water flows in 2017 to a Pinal County cotton farm at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.|| Arizona Farm Bureau. Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant...
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
citysuntimes.com
Legal requirements of senior living residency agreements
When choosing an elder care facility, the options can be overwhelming. Then, once you have made a choice, you have to review a contract that is similar to a lease but has a medical component as well. Consumers are often unsure about what they are signing, whether or not it contains all of the required terms, and what may happen in the future.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
KOLD-TV
Arizona students could earn college degree quicker and cheaper through former Gov. Ducey agreement
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona students can now get a college degree at their own pace for less money, thanks to one of former Gov. Ducey’s last initiatives in office. Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Governors University, opening the doors for estimated 600,000 Arizonans...
KRMG
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window...
kjzz.org
Arizona civil rights activist Rev. Jarrett Maupin reacts to Tyre Nichols video
Recently publicized video of the arrest and beating death of Tyre Nichols by a special unit of the Memphis Police Department is drawing widespread condemnation across the country, including in Arizona. A number of people are calling for reforms to policing and the criminal justice system as a whole. Arizona...
kjzz.org
What Arizona lawmakers are talking about this week: Taxes, school spending and more
A number of big issues will be up for debate at the Arizona Capitol this week, from taxes to school spending. With The Show for a look at what to expect in the coming days at the Legislature is Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Takes Stand on Lifting School Spending Limit: Only If it Comes with Reforms
The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) announced it would take a stand against lifting the highly contested aggregate expenditure limit (AEL), which puts a cap on public school spending unless it comes with systemic reform. “Fiscal responsibility is a foundational tenant of good governance, and the legislature has a fiduciary duty...
Comments / 0