OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
Middle School Roundup: Greater Beckley hands Teays Valley first loss
Eli Sexton poured in 31 points as Greater Beckley handed previously unbeaten Teays Valley its first loss with a 65-39 decision Saturday afternoon at Greater Beckley. Sexton grabbed nine rebounds while Gabe Short produced a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Keegan Davidson added 12 points in the win.
Two Valley boys’ teams in top 10 of latest state poll
Two local boys basketball teams have cracked the top-10 in their respective divisions in the latest poll.
Marlington, Waterloo girls basketball teams earn high seeds for OHSAA tournament
Marlington and Waterloo earned the highest seeds among area girls basketball teams for the upcoming OHSAA tournament. The Dukes (16-2) were voted the No. 3 seed in Division II and the Vikings (12-6) are No. 2 in Division IV. Marlington will open postseason action on Feb. 15 at home against...
Gigi Bower of Olentangy Liberty voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Gigi Bower of Olentangy Liberty for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for January 15-21
