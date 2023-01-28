ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKO

‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of “Nashville’s most wanted” fugitives who’s been on the run for years has been arrested in Bowling Green, according to police. 26-year-old Jose Demaso Hernandez was on Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list for his role in a deadly vehicle crash that left 2 people dead and injured 3 others including a child in August of 2020.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges

A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after woman found dead in closet

State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Daycare worker investigation

A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for the family of Tyre Nichols is calling for special police units...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WKRN

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested for fatal shooting in Clarksville

Clarksville police have arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Dodge’s Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The victim has been identified as 29-year old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville, who was shot shortly before 5 a.m. and taken to Tennova Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man arrested for alleged assault, wanton endangerment

A man accused of pointing a gun during an altercation with his wife was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. at a Denzil Drive apartment and the Hopkinsville police report alleges 21-year old Cornelius Moseley of Hopkinsville assaulted his wife and then pointed a gun at her and three friends in the residence.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

A Glasgow man has been arrested on domestic violence charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Wayne Street in reference to a domestic complaint on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to police, a female victim said that she had been assaulted and had visible injuries by Jamie Vaughn. During a search of the residence,...
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Daviess County crash identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN

