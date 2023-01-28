Read full article on original website
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
WBKO
‘Nashville’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of “Nashville’s most wanted” fugitives who’s been on the run for years has been arrested in Bowling Green, according to police. 26-year-old Jose Demaso Hernandez was on Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list for his role in a deadly vehicle crash that left 2 people dead and injured 3 others including a child in August of 2020.
WKRN
North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges
A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
WKRN
Man charged after woman found dead in closet
State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing...
WKRN
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
WKRN
Daycare worker investigation
A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for the family of Tyre Nichols is calling for special police units...
TBI investigates deadly shooting involving MNPD officer
Metro Nashville Police said one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.
KSP: 3 juveniles attack worker, set up barricade in Ky. detention center
Three juveniles currently housed at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center allegedly attacked a youth worker on Saturday.
WSMV
Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
WKRN
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
whopam.com
Two arrested for fatal shooting in Clarksville
Clarksville police have arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Dodge’s Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The victim has been identified as 29-year old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville, who was shot shortly before 5 a.m. and taken to Tennova Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
whopam.com
Man arrested for alleged assault, wanton endangerment
A man accused of pointing a gun during an altercation with his wife was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. at a Denzil Drive apartment and the Hopkinsville police report alleges 21-year old Cornelius Moseley of Hopkinsville assaulted his wife and then pointed a gun at her and three friends in the residence.
Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.
MNPD ‘Street Racer Initiative’ leads to multiple charges filed, dozens of traffic stops Friday night
An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street racing issue in Southeast Nashville and Antioch.
WBKO
A Glasgow man has been arrested on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to East Wayne Street in reference to a domestic complaint on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to police, a female victim said that she had been assaulted and had visible injuries by Jamie Vaughn. During a search of the residence,...
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
47 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville International Airport
According to a police affidavit, K-9 officer Peggy alerted officers to the smell of marijuana coming from two pieces of luggage from an American Airlines flight from Dallas.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
