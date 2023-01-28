TWU records season high on vault at Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Texas Woman's gymnastics team recorded a season-high on vault, along with multiple career-high scores across every rotation tonight against Southeast Missouri State.

The Pioneers traveled to Missouri to compete against the Redhawks in dual meet. In a Midwest Independent Conference meeting, TWU fell to SEMO, scoring a 193.325. In their second meet at home, the Redhawks scored a program-record 196.175.