Denton, TX

TWU records season high on vault at Southeast Missouri State

From TWU sports information
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Texas Woman's gymnastics team recorded a season-high on vault, along with multiple career-high scores across every rotation tonight against Southeast Missouri State.

The Pioneers traveled to Missouri to compete against the Redhawks in dual meet. In a Midwest Independent Conference meeting, TWU fell to SEMO, scoring a 193.325. In their second meet at home, the Redhawks scored a program-record 196.175.

TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

