Keely Hodgkinson: Briton breaks women's 600m world indoor record
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson has broken the women's 600m world indoor record at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Manchester. The Olympic silver medallist ran a time of one minute 23.41 seconds, beating Russian Olga Kotlyarova's 1:23.44 set in Moscow in 2004. In 2022, the 20-year-old claimed 800m silver at...
London Marathon 2023: Mo Farah prepares for 'emotional goodbye' at home race
Mo Farah is preparing to say an "emotional" London Marathon "goodbye" to his home support after confirming his participation in April's race. The four-time Olympic champion, 39, expects 2023 to be his final year of racing before retirement. But he is unsure if the marathon will be his last competitive...
Sir Mo Farah admits this year’s London Marathon is likely to be his last.Britain’s most successful track athlete has been confirmed on the entry list for this year’s men’s elite race around the capital.Farah, who missed last year’s event through injury, will be 40 by the time the TCS London Marathon comes around on April 23, and he wants at least one last hurrah in front of his home fans.“It’s been an amazing career and taking part in the London Marathon is a very big deal,” he said.“I was gutted not to race last year and I just want to...
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Alpine skiing-Duerr keeps Shiffrin waiting for record-equalling win
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Lena Duerr won a women's World Cup slalom in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn on Sunday to thwart Mikaela Shiffrin's bid to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record 86 victories.
River Radamus and Kyle Negomir score World Cup points, enjoy time on sunny Tofane track in Cortina
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — River Radamus and Kyle Negomir relished their opportunities to be part of a men’s World Cup field racing on the classic Olympia delle Tofane women’s course for the first time in 33 years. Both scored in the points in super-G’s, contested on...
Ekstrom edges Schumacher for Race of Champions crown
Double DTM and FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom delighted his home fans at Sweden’s Pite Havsbad on Sunday by winning the Race Of Champions — the annual event pitting some of the world’s top racers in multiple types of cars — for a record-equaling fourth time.
Olympic movement mourns Phil Coles, champion canoeist and Australian IOC member
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has led tributes to former Australian IOC member and three-time Olympic canoeist Phil Coles who died on Saturday. He was 91. Coles represented Australia as a canoeist at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympics before turning to sports administration. He served as an IOC...
Former halfpipe world champion Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche at age of 31
Kyle Smaine, a former halfpipe world champion skier, died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family have confirmed. The 31-year-old, who won the halfpipe world title in 2015, had travelled to Japan from his home in Lake Tahoe, California, on a work trip where, according to an Instagram post, he was looking forward to the “unbelievable snow quality”.
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell, Amber Glenn named to U.S. team for World Championships
South Korean Gaon Choi broke Chloe Kim‘s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion, winning at age 14 on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado. Choi, the world junior champion, landed three 900s in her third of four runs to overtake two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro. In a format...
South Africa win papers over cracks as Proteas lean on England for answers
South Africa’s 27-run victory against England At the Mangaung Oval on Friday kept alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for the World Cup that England will defend in India in October. They still need to win the series, however, either in the second game at the same venue on Sunday or in the final match of the series 100 miles away in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Martin O'Donnell: Snooker amateurs need exposure in pro events
Martin O'Donnell believes World Snooker must continue to give opportunities to amateur players in pro tournaments. The 36-year-old has regained his tour card for 2023-24 after winning four events as an amateur this season. Several amateurs took part in the Snooker Shootout in Leicester, won on Saturday by Chris Wakelin.
Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics: Games to retain same 22 sports as Paris 2024
The 2028 LA Paralympic Games will retain the same 22 sports as the rescheduled Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris programme. However, the International Paralympic Committee has given Games organisers the option of adding Para-climbing and Para-surfing to the schedule. If either sport is put forward, the IPC Governing Board...
20 year-old sprints to clean sweep at British Track Champs
Emma Finucane wins two titles on the closing day of the championships
Rewind Radio 3 all the way back to the Third Programme with Through the Night
To those who yearn for a more “traditional” Radio 3 (Letters, 25 January), may I pass on my solution to the problem of “too much talk”? BBC Sounds makes available the full Through the Night programme, for 28 days. Most last for six hours, can be listened to at any time of the day, and can be paused; selections are eclectic without being “on trend”, and the only talk is a brief introduction to each piece. It is rather like the Third Programme.
Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”
Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”. The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.
World Athletics: Eilish McColgan says more work needed on possible transgender women athlete advantages
Eilish McColgan, one of Britain's leading long-distance runners, says "a lot more work needs to be done" around the possible advantages of transgender women competing in elite female athletics. World Athletics has proposed continuing to allow transgender women to compete in female international track and field events. The governing body...
CW Live: Nairo Quintana to ride Colombian National Championships; State goes carbon; Tom Pidcock's 2023 road programme; British Cycling announce squad for upcoming UEC European Track Championships; Are Giant about to launch the 2023 Revolt X gravel bike?
All the need to know news in cycling this Monday
