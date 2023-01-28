ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Keely Hodgkinson: Briton breaks women's 600m world indoor record

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson has broken the women's 600m world indoor record at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Manchester. The Olympic silver medallist ran a time of one minute 23.41 seconds, beating Russian Olga Kotlyarova's 1:23.44 set in Moscow in 2004. In 2022, the 20-year-old claimed 800m silver at...
BBC

London Marathon 2023: Mo Farah prepares for 'emotional goodbye' at home race

Mo Farah is preparing to say an "emotional" London Marathon "goodbye" to his home support after confirming his participation in April's race. The four-time Olympic champion, 39, expects 2023 to be his final year of racing before retirement. But he is unsure if the marathon will be his last competitive...
The Independent

I think 2023 will be my last year – Sir Mo Farah confirmed for London Marathon

Sir Mo Farah admits this year’s London Marathon is likely to be his last.Britain’s most successful track athlete has been confirmed on the entry list for this year’s men’s elite race around the capital.Farah, who missed last year’s event through injury, will be 40 by the time the TCS London Marathon comes around on April 23, and he wants at least one last hurrah in front of his home fans.“It’s been an amazing career and taking part in the London Marathon is a very big deal,” he said.“I was gutted not to race last year and I just want to...
BBC

Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
racer.com

Ekstrom edges Schumacher for Race of Champions crown

Double DTM and FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom delighted his home fans at Sweden’s Pite Havsbad on Sunday by winning the Race Of Champions — the annual event pitting some of the world’s top racers in multiple types of cars — for a record-equaling fourth time.
The Guardian

South Africa win papers over cracks as Proteas lean on England for answers

South Africa’s 27-run victory against England At the Mangaung Oval on Friday kept alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for the World Cup that England will defend in India in October. They still need to win the series, however, either in the second game at the same venue on Sunday or in the final match of the series 100 miles away in Kimberley on Wednesday.
BBC

Martin O'Donnell: Snooker amateurs need exposure in pro events

Martin O'Donnell believes World Snooker must continue to give opportunities to amateur players in pro tournaments. The 36-year-old has regained his tour card for 2023-24 after winning four events as an amateur this season. Several amateurs took part in the Snooker Shootout in Leicester, won on Saturday by Chris Wakelin.
The Guardian

Rewind Radio 3 all the way back to the Third Programme with Through the Night

To those who yearn for a more “traditional” Radio 3 (Letters, 25 January), may I pass on my solution to the problem of “too much talk”? BBC Sounds makes available the full Through the Night programme, for 28 days. Most last for six hours, can be listened to at any time of the day, and can be paused; selections are eclectic without being “on trend”, and the only talk is a brief introduction to each piece. It is rather like the Third Programme.
NME

Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”

Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”. The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy