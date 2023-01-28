Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
3 Equity REIT Stocks to Bet on Despite Industry Hiccups
Despite an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and an economic slowdown. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
Zacks.com
BD (BDX) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.75 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Procter & Gamble & Infosys
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) and Infosys Ltd. (INFY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
ChampionX (CHX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
CHX - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% and 8%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, its earnings rose 120% and revenues increased by 9.5%.
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Influence Snap-on's (SNA) Q4 Earnings
SNA - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.09 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down 1% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Zacks.com
GSK Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GSK plc. (. GSK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 21.11%. Shares of GSK have underperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has lost 37.0% compared with...
Where Will Verizon Communications Stock Be in 1 Year?
The telecom giant faces tough macro and competitive headwinds.
Zacks.com
Should You Hold on to Equity Residential (EQR) Stock for Now?
EQR - Free Report) well for growth. The company has a diversified presence in the urban and suburban markets of Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. It focuses on adding affluent renters to its roster. The residential REIT has also been making concerted efforts to...
Motley Fool
Altria Group Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Altria's business will likely hold up relatively well in the face of economic pressure. The company looks cheaply valued and pays a great dividend. But its core cigarette business faces long-term pressures, and efforts to move into new categories have been unsuccessful. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q4 Earnings?
SCCO - Free Report) is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its fourth-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels, and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs, are expected to have weighed on the performance. Q3 Results. In the last reported...
Zacks.com
Can Xylem (XYL) Retain Beat Streak This Earnings Season?
XYL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 60 days. XYL also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 13.3%.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 30th
KNBE - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of security awareness platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days. KnowBe4, Inc. Price and Consensus. KnowBe4, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Will Omnicom (OMC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
OMC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. This advertising company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 7.81%. For the last reported...
