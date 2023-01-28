Read full article on original website
EW.com
Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch says she lost a job after director saw her hands: 'Jesus Christ!'
The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch revealed that a commercial director once gave her back-handed feedback when she was an aspiring actress. Appearing on Friday's episode of The View to promote her new Night Court sequel series, the 42-year-old recalled a filmmaker shaming her hands during an audition, which cost her a job in an ad for a restaurant.
Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Fire' Exit Shocks Fans
The actor is 'taking a leave of absence' from the series, which he's helmed since 2012.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series
Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth
It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
hotnewhiphop.com
North West To Make Film Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian In “Paw Patrol” Sequel
North West has landed her first film role in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”. North West will be making her feature film debut alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, in the upcoming Paw Patrol sequel. According to a new report from TMZ, North’s younger brother, Saint, will also make a cameo in the movie.
Sydney Sweeney Is Set to Star in a New Rom-Com Alongside Glen Powell
Sydney Sweeney is a busy bee in 2023. It was announced that she’s adding to her slew of forthcoming projects, and will star in a new romantic comedy, opposite Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has acquired the R-rated flick, directed by filmmaker Will Gluck of Friends with Benefits and Easy... The post Sydney Sweeney Is Set to Star in a New Rom-Com Alongside Glen Powell appeared first on Grazia USA.
tvinsider.com
Jimmy Kimmel’s 20th, Peacock’s ‘Poker Face,’ Howling Horror in ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie and ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere, Hulu’s ‘1619 Project’
Jimmy Kimmel jumps to prime time to celebrate his late-night show’s 20th anniversary, with the same guests as on his 2003 premiere. Natasha Lyonne shines as a human lie detector in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face. Paramount+ doubles down on werewolf action with Teen Wolf: The Movie reuniting much of the show’s cast and the premiere of the otherwise unrelated Wolf Pack. Hulu turns the Pulitzer-winning (and polarizing) The 1619 Project into a docuseries.
When Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Come Out? How to Watch the 2023 Movie on Paramount+
Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin are baring their teeth this weekend in Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie because time is a flat circle and we will never truly escape the year 2011. Directed by Russell Mulcahy, who was a key director on MTV’s Teen Wolf series, and written by...
SFGate
BBC Series ‘Boiling Point’ Reveals Full Cast, Commences Filming
Filming has begun in Manchester, U.K., on “Boiling Point,” the five-part BBC series that follows on from the award-winning film of the same name. The one shot film followed head chef Andy (Stephen Graham), who wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year. The series picks up six months on from where the film left off and sees sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as head chef at her own restaurant, with many of Andy’s original team alongside her. As the pressure mounts to keep the restaurant full, Carly begins to feel the magnitude of responsibility that comes with running her own place.
nickalive.net
'iCarly' Season 3 Wraps Filming
The third season of Paramount+'s hit iCarly revival has officially wrapped filming! The news was announced on January 28 by the iCarly writers room on Twitter, who captioned their photo with "That’s a wrap!!" The all-new iCARLY stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ star Emma Myers to star in upcoming Netflix comedy alongside Jennifer Garner
Emma Myers has made a name for herself in a very short period of time thanks to her breakout appearance in the hit Netflix show Wednesday. She is about to appear once again for the streaming giant, this time in a movie opposite Jennifer Garner. The comedy Family Leave is a body-swap comedy a la Freak Friday, except this time it isn’t just a mother-daughter adventure, the whole family is along for the ride.
In Brief: CBS orders 'Bob Hearts Abishola' for Season 5, and more
CBS has renewed Bob Hearts Abishola for a fifth season. In its current fourth season, the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom, starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as the titular characters, is averaging 5.99 million viewers in its Monday 8:30 p.m. time slot. Factoring in Live+35 day multiplatform viewing, that number swells to more 6.9 million viewers. It also ranks as TV's #2 comedy among African American viewers. Bob Hearts Abishola is the fourth top CBS comedy picked up for 2023-24 season, joining Young Sheldon, Ghosts and The Neighborhood...
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Trailer Takes Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on a Road Trip
HBO’s The Last of Us recently aired its third episode which gave an entirely different, yet welcomed, vibe to the series so far. Since the series premiere, there have been bouts of tragedy that marked the first two episodes and the third episode was no different – albeit in a bittersweet way. After seeing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) put an end to her very first Infected, the episode takes us on an emotional journey of survival, companionship and love as we delved into the lives of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). The pair had decided to continue their journey together, but that was not before helping Joel (Pedro Pascal) one last time. HBO has released a preview for episode 4, and to continue our journey we will be taking a road trip.
