The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
Evansville Indoor Playground Wants to Thank First Responders in the Wake of Walmart Incident
The term "active shooter" has become way too common and familiar in our country - it seems like we hear about a different incident almost every week. But those incidents always happen somewhere else, right? Unfortunately, we recently heard that term being used to describe a situation at the Walmart on Evansville's westside.
visitowensboro.com
Owensboro to Host World’s Largest Geocaching Event in May
The largest geocaching event in the WORLD is coming to our city this spring, and that’s something to get excited about!. GeoWoodstock XIX will be held in Owensboro over Memorial Day weekend this year, May 22-28. This large-scale event is expected to bring in more than 3,000 visitors to experience our city, taste our food, hear our music and see what our northwestern Kentucky city is all about.
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
14news.com
Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
14news.com
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
Indiana Has One of the World’s Best Homes and It’s For Sale [PHOTOS and VIDEO]
When visiting my brother in Los Angeles, I see homes I can only dream of owning. The homes are massive, gorgeous, and usually owned by some sort of celebrity. Who would think that a home that looks like it belongs in Calabasas or Malibu, CA, can be found on Evansville's westside?
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Honored with One of Indiana’s Highest Tributes
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Honored with One of Indiana's Highest Tributes. Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin has something in common with the Director of Anatomic Pathology at Indiana University Health, an Indiana chocolatier, and many other Hoosiers who are committed to serving fellow Hoosiers and making Indiana a great state to live in.
Luke Bryan Bringing His 2023 Concert Tour to Evansville, IN
It's time to get your country on! There's big concert news to share today! Luke Bryan is bringing his 2023 tour to the Ford Center in Evansville!. Luke will be rolling into town on Friday, August 25th. And he's bringing some special friends with him!. TYLER BRADEN. JOHN LANGSTON. Also...
Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only
If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
beckersasc.com
Center for Pain Management acquires Indiana Spine & Pain Institute
The Center for Pain Management has acquired Indiana Spine & Pain Institute. Indiana Spine & Pain Institute has three locations in Evansville, Jasper and Rockport, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Center for Pain Management. The interventional pain practices specialize in treating acute and chronic pain. The...
Enjoy Real Indiana Maple Syrup at the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival in Evansville
One of my favorite events of the year is back for 2023!. Wesselman Woods is a total gem located in the heart of Evansville. Wesselman Woods works hard to be a place where people can go to learn and experience nature. They also host many educational events, and one of...
14news.com
New Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel construction moves forward in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An announcement made in 2019 is coming to life in Owesnsboro. [Previous: Owensboro leaders announce Home 2 Suits by Hilton hotel]. Officials with Home2 Suites by Hilton say construction is moving forward with the new extended stay hotel downtown. It’s directly in front of the Owensboro...
14news.com
Indiana bill could legalize throwing stars
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senate Bill 341 would make recreational use of throwing stars legal for people over the age of 12. For Scott Railey who owns one of the biggest knife stores in Tri-State, Patriot Knifeworks, opening that floodgate would actually probably not make too much of a difference.
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
How to Get Free Prom Dresses, Suits, and Accessories in the Evansville Area
Prom can be very expensive. Some families might struggle to afford a nice prom dress for their kids. That's why one organization in Evansville has decided to hook them up with free prom dresses and accessories. Prom season will be here before you know it. With the way that the...
dailydetroitnews.com
Concrete Driveway - Evansville Concrete Contractors Co
Here at Evansville Concrete Contractors Co, We offer a cutting-edge driveway repair service that ensures that your property is strong, resilient, and appears the way you want it to, in a way that will last! With years of experience in various kinds of roads, our works are ideal for commercial and residential structures and are suitable at any stage from initial installation all the way to replacements and repairs!
EvansvilleWatch surprise fire officials with generous gift
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EvansvilleWatch has once again given back to the community’s first-responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the group surprised the Local 357 Executive Board with a large framed print. The photo, which was captured by Evansville Aerial, showed Evansville Firefighters working during the Garvin Street warehouse fire late last year. […]
14news.com
Permanent supportive housing for at-risk young adults coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State’s first permanent supportive housing for homeless youths is coming to Evansville. Founder and Executive Director Jessica Angelique of IATT House is finishing up the final touches on the Tri-State’s first permanent supportive housing home. Angelique transitioned out of foster care at the...
