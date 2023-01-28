Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Short-Handed Tigers Fade in Narrow Loss to Owensboro
For three quarters on Saturday, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team looked set to complete a season sweep of visiting Owensboro. But without the services of four players, the Tigers wore down and fell victim to a late Red Devil three-pointer in a 67-66 defeat. The loss is the third...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Tigers’ Williams Caps Run With Fast Break Dunk
The Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team raced out to a 14-point advantage in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with visiting Owensboro, with Antonio Williams scoring six straight points just before halftime. Watch as Williams caps the spurt with a dunk on a pass off the backboard by Bubba...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County
Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
Madisonville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Brown Talks About Blazer Comeback in All A Loss
A heartbreaking loss for the UHA Blazers Friday night as they fell to Owensboro Catholic 61-60 in quadruple overtime in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic. The Blazers had come from 19 points down to force overtime. Coach Melvin Brown spoke with YSE after the game.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster’s Accuracy Too Much For Lady Wildcats to Overcome
Webster County led wire-to-wire and handed Trigg County a 63-43 loss Friday night at Wildcat Gym. The loss is the fifth straight for the Lady Wildcats – their longest such streak in two years. Webster scored the first five points of the game and led 10-3 just three minutes...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
What is Pickleball and Why is Evansville So Obsessed With it?
Pickleball is growing in popularity, but what is it?. It seems like whenever we hear news of a new development in Evansville there are pickleball courts involved. I had never even heard of pickleball until recently, and now I'm seeing it everywhere. Recently my husband and I toured a gym, and they were telling us about their pickleball courts our tour guide's exact words were "on Thursday mornings you may want to steer clear because pickle ballers are serious about their pickleball!" She then went on to say that of course if we wanted to get into playing pickleball, Thursday mornings were perfect for us. With all of these pickleball additions coming to Evansville, it begs the question, what the heck IS pickleball?
14news.com
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
14news.com
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
wevv.com
Dr. Karl Sash of Ascension St. Vincent is this week's Hometown Hero
He's a healthcare hero day in and day out, but he's also inspiring other to take a chance. Dr. Karl Sash is a familiar face at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. When he's not at the office, he works at five different nursing homes seeing patients and involved with Heart-to Heart Hospice.
Weaver filing for 4th Evansville City Council term
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – City Council Jonathan Weaver is planning to file for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on January 31 at 3:30 p.m. Weaver said, “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond. I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily […]
wevv.com
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro
Thousands of motorists cross its famously blue trusses each day, linking downtown Owensboro with the neighbors to the north. But a beautification project a few years ago allowed that beauty to extend beyond the daylight, and is the subject of this week's Tri-State Treasures.
103-year-old WWII veteran laid to rest in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State community paid their respects to a WWII hero Saturday morning. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home on January 20, 2023, his obituary states. The home sat upon the same ranch where he born 103 years ago. “He married his sweetheart, Ada Tinius Midkiff, of Whitesville, Dec. 6, […]
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson
A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
Why This Indiana Elementary School Created Best/Funniest Fundraising Idea EVER
Parents let's all come to terms with the fact most of us dislike fundraisers. We all wish we had an alternative to the madness of spending tons of money for a toy worth pennies. WE ALL WANTED THE COOL PRIZES WHEN WE WERE KIDS RIGHT?!. I think we are all...
‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
