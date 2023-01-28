Something isn’t adding up for one NBA fan on Reddit. Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s campaign for NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been called out by the Reddit user, who pointed out that the Grizzlies star’s defensive statistics during home games are suspiciously higher than road matchups. The NBA has not found any mistakes on their end, however, and disputed suspicion that the Grizzlies’ home-court scorekeeper was awarded Jackson illegitimate blocks and steals to pad his stats. “In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real-time...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO