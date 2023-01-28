ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66

PENN ST. (12-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Marisa 3-9, Thompson 2-3, Pinto 1-2, Ciezki 0-1, Kapinus 0-1, Dia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brigham 1) Turnovers: 19 (Kapinus 7, Ciezki 4, Thompson 2, Thomas 2, Williamson 1, Marisa 1,...
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71

Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
Stanford's Brink notches first triple-double with 10 blocks

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink ran back down the floor brushing her hands together to signal at the scorer’s table that she had definitely touched the ball on Chance Gray’s jumper. It took a little while, then that 10th block got added the Stanford star's incredible...
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
Auburn 66, Florida 55

FLORIDA (13-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.866, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Correa 4-6, Deans 2-5, Rimdal 2-4, Dut 1-2, Merritt 1-3, Rickards 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rickards 3, Deans 2, Rimdal 2, Correa...
No. 3 LSU 76, Tennessee 68

TENNESSEE (16-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Walker 3-5, Darby 2-5, Horston 1-2, Puckett 1-2, Hollingshead 1-1, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1, Powell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Horston 2, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Horston 3, Walker 3, Puckett...
DELAWARE STATE 71, COPPIN STATE 66

Percentages: FG .385, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Somerville 3, Stone). Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Staten 2, Somerville, Stone). Steals: 6 (Perkins...
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63

Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones 3, Kuzemka,...
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

Percentages: FG .424, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anthony, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs). Turnovers: 10 (Bol 3, Anthony 2, Banchero 2, G.Harris...
Stanford 75, California 46

STANFORD (9-12) Angel 4-8 1-2 9, Ingram 6-11 0-0 14, S.Jones 1-6 2-3 4, Raynaud 6-10 2-3 15, O'Connell 3-8 0-0 6, M.Jones 3-5 1-1 8, Murrell 3-7 0-0 9, Silva 2-3 3-3 8, Agarwal 0-1 0-0 0, Begovich 0-0 0-1 0, Gealer 0-0 2-2 2, Moss 0-0 0-0 0, Gil-Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Yuan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 11-15 75.
Erik Stevenson's 31 leads West Virginia over No. 15 Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson kept putting pressure on himself to shoot better as West Virginia struggled against one ranked team after another. His time finally came Saturday. Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and the Mountaineers withstood a late rally from No. 15 Auburn to beat the...
Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104

Percentages: FG .393, FT .622. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Westbrook 3-6, Brown Jr. 2-3, Walker IV 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Beverley 1-5, Christie 0-1, Gabriel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Walker IV, Westbrook). Turnovers: 14 (Westbrook 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant,...
Oregon sweeps season series, wins 11th straight game vs. Utah

Jermaine Couisnard's 18 points and a strong defensive effort from led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series and have now won 11 straight games against the Utes (15-8, 8-4). Oregon got an emotional lift...
