Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.Will KohlerSan Francisco, CA
Oregon Transfer D-Lineman Keanu Williams Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins made an addition at a major position of need, bringing in another player from a Pac-12 rival on Saturday.
Washington State snaps skid, bests Arizona State
Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and Washington State ended a three-game losing
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
SFGate
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
PENN ST. (12-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Marisa 3-9, Thompson 2-3, Pinto 1-2, Ciezki 0-1, Kapinus 0-1, Dia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brigham 1) Turnovers: 19 (Kapinus 7, Ciezki 4, Thompson 2, Thomas 2, Williamson 1, Marisa 1,...
SFGate
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71
Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
SFGate
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
Stanford's Brink notches first triple-double with 10 blocks
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink ran back down the floor brushing her hands together to signal at the scorer’s table that she had definitely touched the ball on Chance Gray’s jumper. It took a little while, then that 10th block got added the Stanford star's incredible...
SFGate
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
Auburn 66, Florida 55
FLORIDA (13-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.866, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Correa 4-6, Deans 2-5, Rimdal 2-4, Dut 1-2, Merritt 1-3, Rickards 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rickards 3, Deans 2, Rimdal 2, Correa...
SFGate
No. 3 LSU 76, Tennessee 68
TENNESSEE (16-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Walker 3-5, Darby 2-5, Horston 1-2, Puckett 1-2, Hollingshead 1-1, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1, Powell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Horston 2, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Horston 3, Walker 3, Puckett...
Brink, Jones help No. 3 Stanford edge Oregon State 63-60
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Haley Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 3 Stanford beat Oregon State 63-60 on Friday night. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added eight points and five rebounds as Stanford (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) extended its Pac-12...
SFGate
DELAWARE STATE 71, COPPIN STATE 66
Percentages: FG .385, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Somerville 3, Stone). Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Staten 2, Somerville, Stone). Steals: 6 (Perkins...
SFGate
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones 3, Kuzemka,...
SFGate
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .424, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anthony, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs). Turnovers: 10 (Bol 3, Anthony 2, Banchero 2, G.Harris...
SFGate
Stanford 75, California 46
STANFORD (9-12) Angel 4-8 1-2 9, Ingram 6-11 0-0 14, S.Jones 1-6 2-3 4, Raynaud 6-10 2-3 15, O'Connell 3-8 0-0 6, M.Jones 3-5 1-1 8, Murrell 3-7 0-0 9, Silva 2-3 3-3 8, Agarwal 0-1 0-0 0, Begovich 0-0 0-1 0, Gealer 0-0 2-2 2, Moss 0-0 0-0 0, Gil-Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Yuan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 11-15 75.
SFGate
Erik Stevenson's 31 leads West Virginia over No. 15 Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson kept putting pressure on himself to shoot better as West Virginia struggled against one ranked team after another. His time finally came Saturday. Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and the Mountaineers withstood a late rally from No. 15 Auburn to beat the...
SFGate
Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104
Percentages: FG .393, FT .622. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Westbrook 3-6, Brown Jr. 2-3, Walker IV 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Beverley 1-5, Christie 0-1, Gabriel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Walker IV, Westbrook). Turnovers: 14 (Westbrook 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant,...
Yardbarker
Oregon sweeps season series, wins 11th straight game vs. Utah
Jermaine Couisnard's 18 points and a strong defensive effort from led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series and have now won 11 straight games against the Utes (15-8, 8-4). Oregon got an emotional lift...
