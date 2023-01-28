Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Pour Capital Into Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate Since July of Last Year: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) at rates not seen in the last six months. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investors are pouring money into the digital asset markets after a long dry spell.
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Litecoin Soars 7.5% to 8-Month High, Bitcoin Stands Above $23K
LTC is among the few altcoins with an impressive price surge over the past 24 hours. Despite failing to overcome $23,500 once again in the past 24 hours, BTC is still slightly in the green today and stands above $23,000. The altcoins are quite calm today, as only Litecoin stands...
Motley Fool
Unlikely Pairing: A Long-Term Investor's Take on the Top 3 Cryptocurrencies
Top cryptos can overcome market corrections and deliver long-term returns. Bitcoin is being integrated into the world's financial system, adding to its value. Ethereum is built for the long haul based on its ability to provide real-world utility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
crypto-academy.org
Binance and Mastercard To Launch Crypto Debit Card in Brazil
Binance and Mastercard have partnered to launch a new crypto debit card in Brazil. The card aims to provide a seamless experience for customers, allowing them to spend their cryptocurrencies like they would a traditional debit card. The card will support multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, and others,...
astaga.com
Aged Supply Flows Into Binance
On-chain knowledge exhibits a major quantity of outdated Bitcoin provide has flowed into Binance right now, one thing that could possibly be bearish for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Provide 1-6 Months Previous Has Been Deposited To Binance. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this aged provide...
u.today
55% of Ethereum (ETH) Holdings Now on These Two Exchanges: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin net position change hits new monthly low; potential volatility ahead?
Bitcoin may regain some volatility to end the month as options expire. Exchange reserves drop to a monthly low but some whales are still cashing out. There are only a few days remaining until the month ends but this might be enough time for a major Bitcoin move. It has been losing volatility in the last few days but there is one event that can potentially trigger a resurgence of volatility.
ambcrypto.com
Can February see Bitcoin [BTC] do a January? The odds are…
Bitcoin’s MVRV ratio and NUPL have not yet hit a strong accumulation zone. The coin’s UTXO may need to break out of its resistance to sustain January’s momentum while U.S interest rates could also affect BTC’s demand. Bitcoin’s [BTC] 43% hike in January surely brought rays...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Are Pouncing on Litecoin, Polygon and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, Says Analytics Firm Santiment
New data from crypto analytics platform Santiment reveals that whale transactions are spiking for Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. According to the market intelligence firm, Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin is experiencing a resurgence of whale activity that could result in another price explosion of more than 30%, which is what happened the last two times whale activity centered around LTC spiked.
bitcoinist.com
More than a trillion dollars moved in Litecoin (LTC) network, XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Without Ripple’s Approval, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to go live in February
In recent years, there has been a surge in interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, as more people become aware of their potential benefits. Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently available. Both have a large market capitalization, and are well-established coins with a strong user base. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a newer coin that is quickly gaining popularity over Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). But, what makes Snowfall Protocol different from the rest? Read ahead to find out.
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche [AVAX] fixated on its pre-FTX level – Is it even achievable?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX could reclaim its pre-FTX level in the next few days. The Funding Rate for AVAX remained positive in the derivatives market. Avalanche [AVAX] is an inch away...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Network Usage Skyrockets As ETH Hits Two-Month High
Despite the crypto market conditions, crypto assets and blockchains have continued to amass new highs pushing the global cryptocurrency market forward. In today’s news, Ethereum on-chain activity recorded a new high following the crypto market revival. Various metrics under the Ethereum network have only continued to show a steady...
Cryptocurrency under $1, with 100x growth potential in February
With the first month of 2023 almost through, the majority of the conversation in the cryptocurrency sector revolves around its two well-known representatives – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, there are several assets that are as deserving of investors’ attention and are available for less than a dollar.
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] blocked by a short-term supply zone – Can bulls bypass it?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SOL was in a neutral structure on the three-hour chart. The Funding Rate remained positive despite a slowed development activity. Solana [SOL] swiftly went from $20 to $25...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will FOMO raise prices?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple [XRP] is a cryptocurrency that powers real-time gross settlements on the XRP Ledger [XRPL] blockchain. Developed by David Schwartz, Arthur Britto and Mt. Gox founder Jed McCaleb in 2011, XRPL was made with the intention to improve cross-border payments.
u.today
Former Ripple Director Explains Why XRP Didn't Take off Like Bitcoin (BTC)
Ripple's former director of developer relations, Matt Hamilton, has expressed his position on why XRP has not gained the same popularity and acceptance as Bitcoin (BTC) after being asked by one of his followers. At the moment, Bitcoin is in first place in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies by...
