Souper Bowl 2023 – A healthy competition…

For months, many of us have been spending hours every week watching football. All of these games have been leading up to the crown jewel of all football games – the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the NFC Champion and the AFC Champion will meet for Super Bowl LVII.

Although the game will be split into four, 15-minute quarters, viewers can expect to spend three hours or more for the game to reach completion. During those hours, many of us will be surrounded by chips, dip, pizza, wings, hotdogs, hamburgers and a plethora of other football food favorites.

While many readers are familiar with football’s big game, a game that may not be as familiar is the 2023 Souper Bowl. The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service/Martin County, in partnership with Martin Memorial Library, will host the competition.

Two soups will go head-to-head with one being named Souper Bowl 2023 Champion. In 2022, Tomato Soup met Salmon Chowder for the challenge. While Team Tomato Soup won the title, Salmon Chowder scored well.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, two new challengers will face each other. Red Lentil Soup with Lemon and Carrot Ginger Soup will vie for the win.

At Souper Bowl 2023, the participants will learn how to prepare two healthy soups from the Med Instead of Meds program. The audience will be given the opportunity to taste both soups and score them for taste, appearance, health aspect, smell and texture.

The competition will be held at Martin Memorial Library, 200 North Smithwick St. Tickets for the event are free and can be obtained through Eventbrite or by calling the Extension Office in Martin County at 252-789- 4370.

Not only are soups a wonderful way to ward off winter’s chill, soups can be an excellent way to incorporate vegetables into your diet. Soups can be served as a first course to help you feel full before the more caloric main dish is served. When your stomach begins to fill with soup, you are less likely to overindulge.

For healthy eating, try to avoid heavy, cream laden soups. Try adding pureed white beans to soup to add a creamy, healthy boost. Use a blender or a food processor to puree a chunky, vegetable soup to create a creamy alternative. An immersion blender works great to puree soups.

To learn new healthy soup recipes, cooking tips, and nutrition information, join Lisa Smith at the Library on February 6 for Souper Bowl 2023. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

For healthy soup recipes or more information about Souper Bowl 2023, please contact Lisa Smith at lfsmith5@ncsu.edu or call the Extension Office at (252)789-4370.