ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Souper Bowl 2023 – A healthy competition…

By Lisa Smith Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014Wz4_0kUHaUVs00

For months, many of us have been spending hours every week watching football. All of these games have been leading up to the crown jewel of all football games – the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the NFC Champion and the AFC Champion will meet for Super Bowl LVII.

Although the game will be split into four, 15-minute quarters, viewers can expect to spend three hours or more for the game to reach completion. During those hours, many of us will be surrounded by chips, dip, pizza, wings, hotdogs, hamburgers and a plethora of other football food favorites.

While many readers are familiar with football’s big game, a game that may not be as familiar is the 2023 Souper Bowl. The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service/Martin County, in partnership with Martin Memorial Library, will host the competition.

Two soups will go head-to-head with one being named Souper Bowl 2023 Champion. In 2022, Tomato Soup met Salmon Chowder for the challenge. While Team Tomato Soup won the title, Salmon Chowder scored well.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, two new challengers will face each other. Red Lentil Soup with Lemon and Carrot Ginger Soup will vie for the win.

At Souper Bowl 2023, the participants will learn how to prepare two healthy soups from the Med Instead of Meds program. The audience will be given the opportunity to taste both soups and score them for taste, appearance, health aspect, smell and texture.

The competition will be held at Martin Memorial Library, 200 North Smithwick St. Tickets for the event are free and can be obtained through Eventbrite or by calling the Extension Office in Martin County at 252-789- 4370.

Not only are soups a wonderful way to ward off winter’s chill, soups can be an excellent way to incorporate vegetables into your diet. Soups can be served as a first course to help you feel full before the more caloric main dish is served. When your stomach begins to fill with soup, you are less likely to overindulge.

For healthy eating, try to avoid heavy, cream laden soups. Try adding pureed white beans to soup to add a creamy, healthy boost. Use a blender or a food processor to puree a chunky, vegetable soup to create a creamy alternative. An immersion blender works great to puree soups.

To learn new healthy soup recipes, cooking tips, and nutrition information, join Lisa Smith at the Library on February 6 for Souper Bowl 2023. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

For healthy soup recipes or more information about Souper Bowl 2023, please contact Lisa Smith at lfsmith5@ncsu.edu or call the Extension Office at (252)789-4370.

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

GCMS Cheerleading places second in Conference

Snow Hill - On Tuesday night, the Greene County Middle School (GCMS) Cheerleaders competed in the Pitt County Athletic Conference’s annual Cheerleading competition. They finished the night second in their conference. Yolanda Johnson, GCMS Cheer Coach shared, “This is my third year coaching at GCMS. As a cheer coach,...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries

Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

MrBeast helps thousand people with eyesight issues see again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In MrBeast’s newest video, he does something very special. The Greenville native found 1,000 blind people and was able to help them get to see the world for the first time through surgery. On top of this, some of those people were given $10,000 each. Best of MrBeast: Video pits ECU […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools announces new principals

NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Firefighter remembers 20-year Kinston tragedy

Sunday marks 20 years since the tragedy that happened at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kinston. One of many firefighters who responded that day spoke about it. Sunday marks 20 years since the tragedy that happened at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kinston. One of many firefighters who responded that day spoke about it.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks

KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
hiphopnc.com

Dinosaurs Are Headed To Rocky Mount!

The Children’s Museum at the Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences will host “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice.” The interactive exhibit runs from Feb. 4 to May 14. Get ready to travel back in time and see what it was like when these giant animals walked the Earth during the Cretaceous Period 65-145 million years ago. Children will be able to climb, touch and explore the prehistoric world in the land of dinosaurs.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Multiple firearms seized in arrests

WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman facing attempted murder, gun charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges. Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. At about 11 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of shots fired at the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
796
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy