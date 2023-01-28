ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCAC displays Swift's downtown depiction

The Martin County Arts Council is inviting the public to take a trip down ‘Memory Lane.’

Currently on display is Benny Swift’s beautiful handmade depiction of houses and stores of the Williamston Downtown area as it was circa 1960s.

The exhibition is free to view.

“Benny Swift has done a wonderful job of re-creating each individual building as it was ‘in the day,’” said Glinda Fox, Martin County Arts Council executive director.

“It is a trip down ‘Memory Lane’ for all the old-timers to enjoy. Remember the days of going to the Watts Theater; recall what the Clark’s Pharmacy cherry Coke or the vanilla Coke tasted like. Remember the French fries at the R & C,” she added.

“Whether it is a moment to relive a shopping trip to Margolis Brothers or to the House of Fashion, you will not regret the nostalgia of the moment. Don’t miss this event,” Fox continued. “Benny Swift has constructed each building as it was so many years ago with unsurpassed attention to detail.”

The Martin County Arts Council is open from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It is located at 124 Washington Street in Williamston.

