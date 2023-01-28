Columbia High School has new leader

Tyrrell County’s Columbia High School is welcoming a new principal next week.

Brianna Williams will be taking over the reins at the school.

Williams is a native of Hyde County and was previously serving as an administrator and instructional leader in Beaufort County Schools.

Williams has a background in school administration and teaching experience at the middle and high school levels. She previously worked for Wake County and Pitt County Schools.

In 2004, Williams completed her Master of Arts in teaching degree in Secondary Science Education and graduated with the Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University in 2015. She holds a N.C. Principal license and the Curriculum Instructional Specialist license. Williams has taught high school science for 11 years, worked in middle schools for seven years, and is now back in high school where she started.

“I am excited about providing instructional leadership for our teachers and students as well as forming a partnership with families and the community,” Williams said.

The educator also played women’s college basketball.

The principal moves into her office on Jan. 30.

Sheila Cumiskey has been overseeing the principal responsibilities at Columbia High School during the transition. Cumiskey is a member of the Columbia leadership team and will continue to work with Williams.