ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrrell County, NC

Columbia High School has new leader

By John Foley Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgxol_0kUHaJ3700

Tyrrell County’s Columbia High School is welcoming a new principal next week.

Brianna Williams will be taking over the reins at the school.

Williams is a native of Hyde County and was previously serving as an administrator and instructional leader in Beaufort County Schools.

Williams has a background in school administration and teaching experience at the middle and high school levels. She previously worked for Wake County and Pitt County Schools.

In 2004, Williams completed her Master of Arts in teaching degree in Secondary Science Education and graduated with the Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University in 2015. She holds a N.C. Principal license and the Curriculum Instructional Specialist license. Williams has taught high school science for 11 years, worked in middle schools for seven years, and is now back in high school where she started.

“I am excited about providing instructional leadership for our teachers and students as well as forming a partnership with families and the community,” Williams said.

The educator also played women’s college basketball.

The principal moves into her office on Jan. 30.

Sheila Cumiskey has been overseeing the principal responsibilities at Columbia High School during the transition. Cumiskey is a member of the Columbia leadership team and will continue to work with Williams.

Comments / 0

Related
coastalreview.org

History for Lunch program to cover P.W. Moore High

Dr. Glen Bowman at Elizabeth City State University is to present information about academics and athletics at Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore High School between 1934 and 1954 during the Feb. 15 History for Lunch at the Museum of the Albemarle. The program, “Progress & Growth: P.W. Moore High School,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie welcomes new leader

AHOSKIE – The Leigh Etheridge era in Ahoskie is officially underway. Etheridge, a native of Roanoke Rapids who has spent her entire professional career working within the public sector, was sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Ahoskie’s Town Manager. “We are happy to welcome Ms. Etheridge to our town,”...
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Multiple firearms seized in arrests

WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gates County water fee increase inches closer

GATESVILLE – A plan to approve a rate increase for customers of the Gates County Public Water system has moved one step closer to adoption. At their regularly scheduled meeting here Jan. 18, the Gates County Board of Commissioners agreed to place the proposed rate changes and the new fees into an ordinance with an effective date of April 1. That ordinance needs to be written and will be presented for formal adoption at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting in February.
GATES COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Good Dog Retreat opens in Manteo

Outer Banks pups are having tail-wagging fun at the Good Dog Retreat, and they couldn’t be happier about it. The newly-renovated Good Dog Retreat – housed at the former location of Big Al’s Soda Fountain & Grill on the main highway in Manteo – features three indoor play areas totaling more than 1500 square feet, and three outdoor fenced areas totaling 15,000 square feet.
MANTEO, NC
WITN

Washington police bust two men after traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop last Wednesday. Washington police said they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and pulled it over in the Days Inn parking lot on Carolina Avenue. Police said one of the people was seen throwing contraband from...
WASHINGTON, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
580
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy