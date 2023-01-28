ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NCWRC: Please donate part of tax refund

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

RALEIGH – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission request that anyone filing a 2022 North Carolina state tax return consider donating a portion of their refund to the N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.

Contributions will support research and conservation management projects for the state’s most vulnerable wildlife populations.

“The tax-check off program is the most significant source of non-federal funding for projects that support our state’s non-game and endangered wildlife species,” said Sara Schweitzer, assistant chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “Songbirds, salamanders, frogs and other wildlife species without a designated hunting and fishing season all benefit. The funding benefits game species too because they often live in the same habitats.”

Taxpayers can participate by checking line 30 on their North Carolina state income tax form, or by telling their tax preparer they would like to donate. If using tax preparation software, e-filers simply enter the amount they’d like to contribute to the N.C. Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund when prompted.

“Any amount goes a long way toward outreach activities and programs. When the Wildlife Commission can match grants using donations, it increases the dollars it can spend on programs.

For example, a $100 tax refund donation results in an additional $250 for wildlife diversity initiatives through grants,” explained Schweitzer.

If one does not expect a refund, but wants to support non-game wildlife, direct donations can be made to the N.C. Wildlife Diversity Endowment Fund.

Learn more about the agency’s non-game and endangered wildlife projects and programs on the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Diversity Program reports webpage.

About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Wildlife Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.

Comments / 1

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

