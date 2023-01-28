Groups have been rallying for justice across the country after police released bodycam footage in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis on January 7. Phillip Thompson, the Legal Redress Chair for the Loudoun County NAACP, joins the show to talk about how local officials are responding to the video.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO