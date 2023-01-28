ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

ON THE HILL: Groups rally for justice for Tyre Nichols after bodycam footage release

Groups have been rallying for justice across the country after police released bodycam footage in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis on January 7. Phillip Thompson, the Legal Redress Chair for the Loudoun County NAACP, joins the show to talk about how local officials are responding to the video.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox5dc.com

Tyre Nichols investigation: Additional firings include officer, EMS workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has disciplined an officer involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for a killing that has already led to the murder indictment of five officers and outraged the nation with another display of police brutality.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy