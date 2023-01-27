ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Four-star DE Williams Nwaneri recaps Junior Day experience at Missouri

Four-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri out of Lee's Summit North (Mo.) made his fifth visit to Mizzou on the weekend of Jan. 28, this time taking part in Junior Day. Nwaneri is the nation's 74th overall prospect, the ninth-best defensive end and the No. 2 player in Missouri, according to Rivals.
Mizzou Report Card: Defense & Special Teams after the Early Signing Period

Since the Tigers defeated Arkansas in week 13 to clinch bowl eligibility, the team has undergone a number of roster changes. Now that the Early Signing Period has passed and the transfer portal has closed for the time being it is time to hand out a position-by-position report card for Missouri to see if the Tigers (on paper) have improved their roster on defense and special teams.
Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Iowa State

Missouri picked up its first road win of league play on Tuesday by taking down Ole Miss, 89-77, and will now take a reprieve from its conference schedule by taking part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this weekend. The Tigers will host No. 12 Iowa State, the sixth ranked team...
Missouri leaves no doubt it's a tournament team

You probably thought it after the Braggin’ Rights blowout of Illinois. Your belief was reinforced after running Kentucky out of Mizzou Arena. But Saturday was the day we got the definitive answer: Missouri is headed back to the NCAA basketball tournament. Whether it happened when D’Moi Hodge stopped a...
