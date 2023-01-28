CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Ryan Dunn is still finding his way at Virginia, but when the No. 7 Cavaliers needed a spark Saturday, he provided it. Dunn had a putback dunk and an alley-oop dunk in an 18-4 first-half run that gave Virginia control in its 76-57 victory over Boston College. “I try to bring energy as much as I can,” said Dunner, who finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals. “Just being able to go out and to play with that type of intensity and passion is kind of a big thing for me.” And for the Cavaliers, it’s especially big on the defensive end.

