East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 28, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Clear;30;SSE;2;77%
Asheville, NC;Clear;31;NNE;1;73%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;36;WSW;2;78%
Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;41;SW;5;74%
Baltimore, MD;Partly cloudy;37;S;1;51%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;39;SW;3;77%
Boston, MA;Partly cloudy;33;SW;2;79%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;30;WSW;2;81%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;8;77%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;33;S;12;69%
Caribou, ME;Flurries;6;ESE;3;79%
Charleston, SC;Clear;43;NW;2;84%
Charleston, WV;Mostly clear;45;SSW;4;54%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;35;SSW;2;69%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly clear;39;SW;17;69%
Columbia, SC;Clear;35;WNW;1;79%
Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;4;82%
Concord, NH;Clear;26;SSW;3;71%
Detroit, MI;Mostly cloudy;35;W;11;78%
Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;29;W;8;83%
Hartford, CT;Clear;27;SSW;2;94%
Indianapolis, IN;Partly cloudy;36;W;4;82%
Jackson, MS;Clear;39;SSE;6;66%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;41;NNW;2;72%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;37;WSW;3;69%
Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;8;46%
Louisville, KY;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;4;65%
Memphis, TN;Clear;47;SSW;13;53%
Miami, FL;Cloudy;70;N;4;87%
Mobile, AL;Clear;37;NW;1;84%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly clear;35;SSE;3;89%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;9;SSW;36;100%
Nashville, TN;Mostly clear;45;SW;12;42%
New York, NY;Mostly clear;36;SW;7;53%
Newark, NJ;Mostly clear;29;SW;1;78%
Norfolk, VA;Clear;37;WSW;2;78%
Orlando, FL;Clear;51;N;5;68%
Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;2;75%
Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;41;SSW;4;62%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;30;W;2;86%
Providence, RI;Partly cloudy;30;WNW;1;88%
Raleigh, NC;Clear;36;W;1;69%
Richmond, VA;Partly cloudy;33;SSW;2;66%
Savannah, GA;Clear;35;NW;2;84%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;50;ENE;6;74%
Toledo, OH;Clear;33;WSW;9;76%
Vero Beach, FL;Cloudy;63;N;12;72%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;2;67%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;3;80%
