East-Current Conditions

By Accuweather
 2 days ago

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, January 28, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Clear;30;SSE;2;77%

Asheville, NC;Clear;31;NNE;1;73%

Atlanta, GA;Clear;36;WSW;2;78%

Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;41;SW;5;74%

Baltimore, MD;Partly cloudy;37;S;1;51%

Birmingham, AL;Clear;39;SW;3;77%

Boston, MA;Partly cloudy;33;SW;2;79%

Bridgeport, CT;Clear;30;WSW;2;81%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;8;77%

Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;33;S;12;69%

Caribou, ME;Flurries;6;ESE;3;79%

Charleston, SC;Clear;43;NW;2;84%

Charleston, WV;Mostly clear;45;SSW;4;54%

Charlotte, NC;Clear;35;SSW;2;69%

Cleveland, OH;Mostly clear;39;SW;17;69%

Columbia, SC;Clear;35;WNW;1;79%

Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;4;82%

Concord, NH;Clear;26;SSW;3;71%

Detroit, MI;Mostly cloudy;35;W;11;78%

Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;29;W;8;83%

Hartford, CT;Clear;27;SSW;2;94%

Indianapolis, IN;Partly cloudy;36;W;4;82%

Jackson, MS;Clear;39;SSE;6;66%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;41;NNW;2;72%

Knoxville, TN;Clear;37;WSW;3;69%

Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;8;46%

Louisville, KY;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;4;65%

Memphis, TN;Clear;47;SSW;13;53%

Miami, FL;Cloudy;70;N;4;87%

Mobile, AL;Clear;37;NW;1;84%

Montgomery, AL;Mostly clear;35;SSE;3;89%

Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;9;SSW;36;100%

Nashville, TN;Mostly clear;45;SW;12;42%

New York, NY;Mostly clear;36;SW;7;53%

Newark, NJ;Mostly clear;29;SW;1;78%

Norfolk, VA;Clear;37;WSW;2;78%

Orlando, FL;Clear;51;N;5;68%

Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;2;75%

Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;41;SSW;4;62%

Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;30;W;2;86%

Providence, RI;Partly cloudy;30;WNW;1;88%

Raleigh, NC;Clear;36;W;1;69%

Richmond, VA;Partly cloudy;33;SSW;2;66%

Savannah, GA;Clear;35;NW;2;84%

Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;50;ENE;6;74%

Toledo, OH;Clear;33;WSW;9;76%

Vero Beach, FL;Cloudy;63;N;12;72%

Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;2;67%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;3;80%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

