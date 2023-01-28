West-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 27, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Clear;29;ESE;6;45%

Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;28;NNW;3;77%

Billings, MT;Flurries;24;ENE;16;95%

Boise, ID;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;4;90%

Casper, WY;Cloudy;26;WNW;3;92%

Cheyenne, WY;Clear;27;WNW;8;63%

Denver, CO;Clear;36;SE;3;50%

Fairbanks, AK;Partly cloudy;1;NNE;5;71%

Grand Junction, CO;Cloudy;28;NNE;2;78%

Helena, MT;Cloudy;28;NNW;15;71%

Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;73;NNE;6;69%

Juneau, AK;Cloudy;34;WSW;5;100%

Las Vegas, NV;Clear;44;WNW;3;46%

Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;69%

Los Angeles, CA;Clear;52;NE;2;76%

Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;100%

Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;41;NE;2;52%

Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;2;89%

Reno, NV;Clear;33;NW;3;76%

Roswell, NM;Mostly cloudy;37;W;8;64%

Sacramento, CA;Clear;46;NNW;2;85%

Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;37;E;5;78%

San Diego, CA;Mostly clear;53;ESE;3;64%

San Francisco, CA;Clear;49;NE;2;84%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;44;NNE;6;78%

Spokane, WA;Cloudy;31;W;5;96%

Tucson, AZ;Mostly clear;38;E;2;58%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

