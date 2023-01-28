West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 27, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Clear;29;ESE;6;45%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;28;NNW;3;77%
Billings, MT;Flurries;24;ENE;16;95%
Boise, ID;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;4;90%
Casper, WY;Cloudy;26;WNW;3;92%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;27;WNW;8;63%
Denver, CO;Clear;36;SE;3;50%
Fairbanks, AK;Partly cloudy;1;NNE;5;71%
Grand Junction, CO;Cloudy;28;NNE;2;78%
Helena, MT;Cloudy;28;NNW;15;71%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;73;NNE;6;69%
Juneau, AK;Cloudy;34;WSW;5;100%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;44;WNW;3;46%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;69%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;52;NE;2;76%
Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;100%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;41;NE;2;52%
Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;2;89%
Reno, NV;Clear;33;NW;3;76%
Roswell, NM;Mostly cloudy;37;W;8;64%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;46;NNW;2;85%
Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;37;E;5;78%
San Diego, CA;Mostly clear;53;ESE;3;64%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;49;NE;2;84%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;44;NNE;6;78%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;31;W;5;96%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly clear;38;E;2;58%
