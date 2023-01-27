Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and ‘Family Guy’ Renewed for Two More Seasons Each at Fox
Fox has ordered two more seasons of its staple animated comedies “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy,” continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The renewals guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for “Bob’s Burgers,” the 22nd and 23rd Seasons of “Family Guy” and the record-setting 35th and 36th Seasons for “The Simpsons,” extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, Fox...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple (Jan. 27-29)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Poker Face, Shrinking and Shotgun Wedding.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Collider
Nicole Kidman Joins HBO Limited Series 'The Perfect Nanny'
It’s time to celebrate, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO! The Big Little Lies and The Undoing star will star in and executive produce the upcoming HBO limited series The Perfect Nanny based on the book of the same name, reports Deadline. Kidman will be joined in the series by Maya Erskine (Pen15), who has also created and written the adaptation.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
IGN
Activision Blizzard Executive: Last of Us Show Success Proves Sony's Merger Opposition Is Baseless
HBO's The Last of Us has been turning heads all over the internet, but you may not have expected the hit video game adaptation to get dragged into the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger situation. On Twitter, Activision Blizzard CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey called attention to the show's success, writing,...
‘My Brilliant Friend’: Meet The New Elena And Lila For Fourth And Final Season Of HBO Drama
The pals on My Brilliant Friend are all grown up. For the drama’s fourth and final season on HBO, Alba Rohrwacher will play Elena Greco and Irene Maiorino will take over as Lila Cerullo in the series based on “The Story Of The Lost Child,” Elena Ferrante’s fourth and final book of her quadrilogy. The series follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life — Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950. Their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the...
Collider
What's New on HBO Max in February 2023
There are plenty of exciting titles coming to HBO Max this February, so if you're looking for new things to watch in between new episodes of The Last of Us you're in luck. James Bond will be making his way to HBO Max with select titles available to stream including the one that started it all, Dr. No, along with other fan-favorite titles like Casino Royale, Goldeneye, and Octopussy. Several A24 titles will also be available to stream including Bo Burnham's directorial debut Eighth Grade and Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan's directorial debut Swiss Army Man. Academy Award Winner Sam Mendes' latest film Empire of Light will also be hitting HBO Max this February. And Gotham City's number one couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will once again be returning to your TV screen with Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.
Marc Maron Talks Lynn Shelton Loss, Why Cats Are Better Than Children in Trailer for HBO Comedy Special (Video)
Marc Maron’s first HBO Original comedy special, “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” will debut on the network Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and be made available to stream on HBO Max. The legendary stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster takes the stage in front of a...
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 3: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 3 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? Episode 3 takes a big departure from the game, but there are still some similarities to be found. We've gathered images from the episode and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
IGN
HBO's The Last of Us Part 2 Adaptation Might Lead To Multiple Seasons - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Showrunner Craig Mazin has some good news for The Last of Us fans and what to expect going into his adaptation of Part 2 of the video game. It’ll apparently be more than one season’s worth of episodes. Fortunately folks have been watching the series, as the premiere hit 22 million viewers, with HBO renewing it for a second season. And based on what Craig told us here, not only is he working on another season for the Naughty Dog game, but at least a third one as well. Although it’s far too soon to say if we’ll get a third season at this time, it’s more than likely that the show will remain consistent in its version of the apocalypse, keeping both newcomers and fans of the video game franchise interested in what’s to come in future seasons og #TheLastofUs on #HBO. In other news, it’s almost time to set sail with Netflix’s One Piece, as the streaming service recently released these cool images of Luffy and the Straw Hat crew. And finally, we got this brand new clip from Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie entitled Smash, clearly paying homage to the Super Smash Brothers video games.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge: Enhanced Edition - PlayStation VR2 Trailer
Join Jacob Edelen, Experience Design Lead on Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge - Enhanced Edition, to learn about the game. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will be released on Wednesday, February 22, as a PlayStation VR2 launch title.
Collider
'American Gigolo' Cancelled After One Season on Showtime
The surprise merger of Showtime and Paramount+ has already drawn blood. Showtime's American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal, has been canceled after one season. Deadline reports that American Gigolo, alongside Let the Right One In and Three Women, are the first casualties of the two consolidating streamers, in a year that has already been a bloodbath for original series. While Let the Right One In and Three Women may find other homes, prospects are gloomier for the ill-starred American Gigolo. The sex-work drama has been a troubled production from the start; the series was first greenlit in 2016, with Neil LaBute (The Company of Men, Nurse Betty) writing, but only came to fruition several years later, with Ray Donovan and Heartland producer David Hollander as showrunner. However, he was fired amidst allegations of misconduct and replaced with David Bar Katz. Bar Katz himself departed weeks later, resulting in a two-week production shutdown while The Offer's Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg, who had been brought in as consulting producers after Hollander's departure, took over. As a result of the turmoil behind the scenes, the series' original ten-episode order was cut to eight; the series debuted late last year.
EW.com
This is no joke, this is catering! See Adam Scott and crew in Party Down season 3 first trailer
The gang's back together in the first trailer for the long-awaited third season of cult fave Party Down. Original stars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are joined by new series regulars Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao for enough jokes and gags to make your pink bowtie spin.
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To and Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
With February 2023 just days away, HBO Max has shared its slate of new programming for the month. Next month will see the addition of Oscar nominees, including Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and the HBO documentary All That Breathes. Subscribers can also catch the returns of Puppy Bowl XIX and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as shorts from the The American Black Film Festival. Meanwhile, February will be the final month to stream the likes of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Coming To America and more.
‘Homeland’ Executive Producer Meredith Stiehm Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning producer and writer Meredith Stiehm has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Stiehm won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series for her work as an executive producer on “Homeland.” The series also won a Golden Globe, WGA and Peabody Award for best drama series. Additionally, she also received a range of Emmy nominations for writing and producing critically acclaimed series like “NYPD Blue” and “ER.” The writer jumpstarted her career in 1994 by submitting a script, “The Letter,” to the Emmy-nominated comedy drama series “Northern Exposure.” The move prompted her two-year stint on the popular teen nighttime...
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 3 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode three of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 3 of The Last of Us strays from the path in its first major deviation from the story told in the game. In doing so, it beautifully tells a story of romance found in a seemingly hopeless place in a relatively action-free chapter that instead focuses on the love and sadness that both companionship and loneliness can bring. It’s a masterful hour of television, displaying everything the adaptation strives for at its best.
Fox Renews Hulu Streaming Deal for In-Season Episodes
Fox Corp.’s Fox Entertainment and Disney’s Hulu announced a multiyear content deal renewal, encompassing in-season streaming rights for Fox’s primetime shows. The pact also includes “an extensive multiplatform strategic marketing alliance,” the companies said. That will feature joint Fox and Hulu branding across all Fox-owned and “external marketing touchpoints” to “align live and on-demand viewing messaging of Fox content.” Under the terms of the agreement, all Fox primetime entertainment programming — including “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” 9-1-1,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “The Masked Singer” and “Next Level Chef” — will continue to stream on Hulu the next day following linear telecast. The renewal...
Comments / 0