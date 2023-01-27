Showrunner Craig Mazin has some good news for The Last of Us fans and what to expect going into his adaptation of Part 2 of the video game. It’ll apparently be more than one season’s worth of episodes. Fortunately folks have been watching the series, as the premiere hit 22 million viewers, with HBO renewing it for a second season. And based on what Craig told us here, not only is he working on another season for the Naughty Dog game, but at least a third one as well. Although it’s far too soon to say if we’ll get a third season at this time, it’s more than likely that the show will remain consistent in its version of the apocalypse, keeping both newcomers and fans of the video game franchise interested in what’s to come in future seasons og #TheLastofUs on #HBO. In other news, it’s almost time to set sail with Netflix’s One Piece, as the streaming service recently released these cool images of Luffy and the Straw Hat crew. And finally, we got this brand new clip from Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie entitled Smash, clearly paying homage to the Super Smash Brothers video games.

2 HOURS AGO